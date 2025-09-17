South Africa
    How South African youth lead the green economy

    The 2025 Nedbank Green Economy Indaba, held on 9 September in Johannesburg, focused on unpacking critical themes that drive the green economy. Business leaders, young entrepreneurs, and changemakers looked at the role of the Just Transition Framework in ensuring inclusivity, creating wealth and opportunities through green economy initiatives, as well as replicating and scaling high-impact business models.
    17 Sep 2025
    17 Sep 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Dedicated to sustainability, innovation, and advancing South Africa’s transition to a more inclusive and resilient economy, the indaba serves as a platform for dialogue and exchanging ideas that showcase the creativity and determination of South Africa’s youth.

    It focuses on practical solutions across sectors such as renewable energy, water management, sustainable agriculture, and green financing.

    Several youth-led initiatives supported by Nedbank were showcased to highlight the importance of sustainability and economic empowerment among young South Africans.

    These included Kusini Water, FURTHER, Avo Vision, and the ReNew Programme, each demonstrating scalable solutions that address pressing social and environmental challenges while creating economic opportunities for youth entrepreneurs.

    As part of the Green Economy Indaba, the Green Economy Awards recognised outstanding youth-led innovation and entrepreneurship across South Africa’s green and circular economy sectors.

    Designed to shine a spotlight on young changemakers, the awards honoured impactful small, medium and microenterprises; scalable business models; and forward-thinking innovations that are driving sustainable development.

    Award categories included Green SMME Trailblazer, Young Potential Green Entrepreneur, Most Replicable and Scalable Green Economy Model, and Youth Green Innovation.

    Beyond recognition, award winners will also receive tangible support such as seed funding for school-based projects and incubation opportunities for emerging innovations, which ensures that promising ideas can grow into solutions with lasting impact.

    The 2025 Green Economy Indaba showcased a collective commitment to driving meaningful change, with collaboration, mentorship, and innovation highlighting the possibilities for a greener, more sustainable future.

    More than a conference, the indaba served as a catalyst for action, celebrating the talent, passion, and resilience that shape South Africa’s green economy.

    Reflecting on the event, Poovi Pillay, executive head of social impact at Nedbank, said: “The Nedbank Green Economy Indaba is more than just a gathering – it shows what is possible when young innovators, business leaders, and communities unite with a shared purpose.

    “The youth of South Africa are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the changemakers of today, inspiring us all to shape a more sustainable future.”

