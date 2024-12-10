ESG Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice
    The Pinkies – a community approach to ending GBV

    Issued by The Social Employment Fund
    10 Dec 2024
    10 Dec 2024
    Gender-based violence (GBV) remains one of South Africa’s most entrenched social crises, disproportionately affecting women and children. Despite growing awareness, the prevalence of violence against women remains alarmingly high, with one in three women experiencing abuse. This crisis is compounded by systemic barriers such as poverty, limited economic opportunities and mistrust in justice systems, which perpetuate cycles of violence and inequality.
    The Pinkies &#x2013; a community approach to ending GBV

    Economic marginalisation is both a cause and consequence of GBV. South African women face glaring inequalities in the labour market, with a participation rate of only 54.3% compared to 64.9% for men. Over the last decade, progress in narrowing this gap has been slow, with only a modest 4% increase in female labour force participation. The Covid-19 pandemic further exacerbated these challenges, disproportionately affecting women and driving many female-headed households into deeper poverty. For many women, poverty not only limits their ability to escape abusive relationships but also compounds the barriers they face in accessing justice or support.

    Amid these systemic failures, grassroots initiatives like the Sisterhood Advocates programme by the Hlanganisa Community Fund are proving to be a lifeline for survivors of GBV. Funded through the Social Employment Fund (SEF) under the Presidential Employment Stimulus, this initiative has empowered nearly 1,900 women across Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga and North-West provinces. The programme trains women to become paralegals and psychosocial support providers, equipping them to advocate for survivors and address the systemic gaps in justice and support services.

    The Pinkies &#x2013; a community approach to ending GBV

    Affectionately known as ‘pinkies’ for their distinct pink uniforms, the Sisterhood Advocates are transforming their communities. Between July and August 2024, they assisted over

    1 100 women with paralegal advice, addressing a range of issues including marital disputes, GBV, mental health concerns and maintenance conflicts. They also accompanied 239 women to police stations, ensuring survivors could report abuse and access necessary services safely. Of these cases, 694 were successfully resolved, demonstrating the impact of localised, survivor-centric interventions.

    The programme’s influence extends beyond individual support. Between July and October 2024, the ‘pinkies’ reached over 126,000 households, identifying cases of abuse, providing psychosocial support and connecting survivors to appropriate resources. By fostering trust within their communities, these advocates are dismantling the stigma surrounding GBV and creating safe spaces for survivors to seek help.

    Through awareness campaigns and community dialogues, the Sisterhood Advocates programme is also challenging harmful gender norms and educating communities about the dynamics of abuse and the resources available to survivors. This dual approach - providing direct support and driving cultural change - has catalysed a shift in how communities understand and respond to GBV.

    The Pinkies &#x2013; a community approach to ending GBV

    While initiatives like the ‘pinkies’ Sisterhood Advocates programme offer a powerful model for community-driven responses, systemic change is essential to end GBV in South Africa. Policymakers must prioritise the financial resourcing of GBV services, such as domestic violence shelters, psychosocial support programmes and victim-friendly police services. Additionally, efforts to address inefficiencies in the justice system and create more economic opportunities for women are critical for sustained progress.

    The fight against GBV is not just a women’s issue - it is a societal responsibility that requires collective action. Programmes such as these demonstrate how grassroots efforts can bridge systemic gaps and bring hope to survivors, but lasting change will depend on the unwavering commitment of all sectors of society. By scaling initiatives like these and fostering a culture of accountability and support, South Africa can move closer to a future free from violence and inequality.

    GBV, social empowerment
    The Social Employment Fund
    The Social Employment Fund is providing 55,000 temporary jobs in areas like health, education, nutrition and food security. These jobs skill marginalised individuals in workplace preparation and foster entrepreneurship.
