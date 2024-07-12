SA presses forward for a just society

Family law and the creation of a just society were some of the issues under scrutiny at the launch of Human Rights Month on Friday.

“We’re gathered here today because we are all interested in creating a just, equitable, and sustainable society given our past, which was characterised by a range of injustices and lack of access to justice for the majority. Creating such a society requires a paradigm shift,” Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said.

The Minister hosted a stakeholder engagement session at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus.

The session also focused on matters related to civil and criminal law, among others.

The session with civil society organisations also served as the official launch of Human Rights Month supported by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture as the custodian of National Days.

Not just an event

The democratic government declared 21 March as Human Rights Day to commemorate and honour those who fought for the country’s liberation and the rights citizens enjoy today.

“Again, I must say that today, the context will be us launching this Human Rights Month. We took a decision that we should not launch a Human Rights Day as just an event, but through a dialogue that reflects those 30 years we’ve been in this democracy.

“How far we have travelled and what other lessons [have been] learned? What is it that we need to improve? What are the issues that as a society, as South Africa, we still have to deal with?” she remarked.

The Minister said the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996 is the framework and foundation upon which the transformation of law, State, and society is anchored.

“Accordingly, the preamble of the Constitution proclaims that the new paradigm can only be created by establishing a society based on democratic values, social justice, and fundamental human rights and improving the quality of life of all citizens of the Republic.”

Kubayi said the engagement was part of a collective introspection into the work done over the years to advance the constitutional imperative of expanding access to justice for all, including the poor and the most vulnerable.

“Our quest to expand access to justice is based on the saying that everyone is equal before the law and has a right to equal protection and the benefit of the law. That equality includes the full and equal enjoyment of all rights and freedoms.

“It also goes on to highlight that everyone has an inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected.”

Remedy required

Shifting her focus to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), the Minister described it as a pandemic.

“Today, the State bears a constitutional duty to provide effective remedies against domestic violence.”

She also said the law now provides for means whereby same-sex couples can enjoy the same status, entitlements, and responsibilities accorded to heterosexual couples through marriage and that employers may not discriminate against anyone based on their HIV positive status.

“Because today they have become normal, but we’ve got to understand that it is through this democracy that we’ve attained these freedoms,” she added.

She called on South Africans to dedicate this Human Rights Month to commemorating and honouring those who have lost their lives for the attainment of freedom and human rights, to promote the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law, while acknowledging the injustices of the past.