South African philanthropists unite for climate action with new pledge

The South African Philanthropy Commitment on Climate Change - a new call to action encouraging philanthropists to join the fight against the climate crisis - is now live and available for independent funders to sign.

"The pledge aims to make climate action more accessible for South African funders. Many funders want to address climate-related issues but are unsure where to start," explains Louise Driver, executive director for the Independent Philanthropy Association South Africa (Ipasa), which spearheaded the initiative. "This commitment provides a practical framework to help funders integrate climate considerations into their work in a way that aligns with their existing priorities."

Taking its lead from the international philanthropic community that has already pledged support in nine territories (including Canada, Brazil and the Middle East), the South African Philanthropy Commitment on Climate Change is a result of extensive consultation with climate funders, governmental initiatives, independent experts and international philanthropic bodies to determine the relevance and most strategic way to integrate climate imperatives into their development practices.

Although the international pledge serves as a blueprint for South Africa’s statement of intent, an eighth pillar that draws on the Global South's unique challenges has been added to the SA pledge. These challenges include the social and environmental threats undermining sustainable growth, apparent in both Brazil and South Africa.

"The South African Philanthropy Commitment on Climate Change is a pledge by philanthropic funders in South Africa to incorporate climate considerations into their funding strategies," Driver continues. "It acknowledges that climate change is not just an environmental issue but has far-reaching effects on people’s daily lives — impacting food security, health, education, livelihoods, and social justice.

"For Ipasa, this pledge is a continuation of its Climate Funders Initiative, which has been supporting funders in understanding how climate risks affect their programmes. The initiative aims to empower funders with practical steps rather than overwhelm them with complexity.

"This pledge is not about adding extra obligations for funders, it is about smarter, more strategic funding. By applying a climate lens, funders can strengthen the long-term impact of their contributions and ensure their efforts remain effective in an increasingly climate-affected world."

Here, Driver talks to Bizcommunity further about the pledge, the importance of private funding to climate action, what is expected of signatories, and the critical role of education in the fight against climate change.

What has the response to the pledge been like so far, and what is expected of the signatories?

Louise Driver, executive director for Ipasa (Source: LinkedIn

The response to the South African pledge has been overwhelmingly positive, with funders recognising the impact of climate change on their work and the need to align their work with climate resilience. With 10 signatories already, there is a clear commitment from South African funders to take action in ways that align with their existing focus areas.

This is Africa’s first philanthropy climate pledge, making South Africa the 10th country globally to adopt a national climate-focused funding framework. The pledge aligns with similar commitments in Canada, Spain, France, Italy, the UK, Poland, and Brazil, as well as a regional pledge from the Arab Foundations Forum and the International Commitment led by WINGS and Philea.

This pledge also reflects a distinct Global South perspective through specifically addressing the unique context of South Africa. Countries like South Africa and Brazil share deep social inequalities, biodiversity threats, and climate vulnerabilities. The pledge acknowledges these realities and ensures that climate action is tailored to the local context while remaining globally connected.

Funders are not expected to shift their entire focus to climate funding but rather to ensure that their existing work is more climate-aware, ensuring stronger, long-lasting impact. Signatories to the pledge are expected to:

Assess and integrate climate considerations into their funding strategies.

Learn from and collaborate with other funders to drive sustainable solutions.

Support initiatives that address the root causes of climate risks, particularly those affecting South Africa’s most vulnerable communities.

Why is private funding so crucial to this cause?

At COP29, developed nations failed to commit adequate financial support to help developing countries manage climate-related challenges. This highlights the urgent need for alternative sources of funding, including philanthropic contributions.

Private philanthropy is uniquely positioned to fill critical funding gaps by being more flexible, responsive, and innovative than government funding, which is often tied to long-term policy cycles.

In South Africa, philanthropy already plays a key role in funding many areas including education, food security, healthcare, and youth employment. However, climate change threatens to undermine these efforts if funders do not consider its impact. For example: food security programmes are at risk if extreme weather disrupts agriculture, education and early childhood development initiatives are affected when climate disasters damage infrastructure and job creation efforts must factor in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

By integrating climate considerations, private funders can ensure their investments remain effective and contribute to building long-term resilience.

What duty does the private sector have in climate change mitigation?

The private sector has a crucial role in building South Africa’s climate resilience. Climate change is not just an environmental issue, it is an economic and social challenge that directly affects business sustainability, workforce stability, and community well-being. Businesses need to do more than just reduce their environmental footprint, they must also support social and economic adaptation efforts that protect vulnerable communities, create sustainable jobs, and ensure long-term economic stability.

Ipasa works closely with independent corporate foundations as part of its climate initiatives recognising that for South Africa to successfully tackle climate challenges, corporate and private funders must work together to share knowledge, align priorities, and co-invest in scalable solutions. By fostering these partnerships, we can move beyond fragmented efforts and create a more coordinated and impactful climate response that benefits both people and the planet.

South Africa’s transition to a climate-resilient future requires strong collaboration between corporate and private funders. While corporate entities often have greater financial resources and operational reach, independent philanthropic foundations bring flexibility, long-term vision, and community-driven approaches. By pooling resources and expertise, these sectors can amplify their impact and develop holistic solutions to climate challenges.

How should we be addressing climate change at an educational level?

Addressing climate change at an educational level goes beyond raising awareness, it requires ensuring that education systems are resilient to climate shocks while also integrating climate considerations into teaching and learning. Climate change is already disrupting education in South Africa, with rising temperatures affecting classroom concentration, flooding hindering access to schools, droughts impacting nutrition and learning outcomes, and fires posing risks related to livelihoods and infrastructure.

Ipasa plays a critical role in educating funders on the intersection between climate change and education. Through its Funders Climate Initiative, Ipasa equips funders with the knowledge, tools, and resources needed to integrate climate considerations into their funding strategies. Many funders already investing in early childhood development (ECD), basic education, and higher education are recognising the urgency of adapting their approaches to build climate resilience in schools and learning environments.

To support this, Ipasa has developed the Climate Crisis – A Toolkit and Resource Pack for Funders in South Africa, Climate Action Entry Points for Early Years and ECD Funders: A Practical Guide, and Climate Case Studies, providing practical guidance on strengthening climate resilience in education. These resources are widely distributed to Ipasa members, philanthropy networks, and global partners to encourage learning and sector-wide implementation.

Beyond providing relevant knowledge resources, Ipasa facilitates workshops, roundtables, and peer-learning sessions, enabling funders to collaborate on solutions that enhance climate resilience in education. By equipping funders with the necessary insights and strategies, we are ensuring that education systems have access to information to enable them to withstand climate disruptions and prepare students to navigate and address climate challenges.

Ultimately, addressing climate change in education means building climate-resilient schools and learning institutions while also embedding climate awareness into curricula. By working with funders to integrate these considerations, Ipasa is helping to shape an education system that is both sustainable and responsive to the realities of a changing climate, and which will be able to leaders for the future that are well-equipped to navigate a world shaped by climate change.

The US recently pulled out of the Paris Agreement — again. What do you predict will be the long-term impact of this move?

When major economies withdraw from international climate agreements, it weakens global cooperation. For South Africa and the broader African region, the priority is ensuring that climate finance reaches those who need it most. The South African climate pledge is a prime example of local solutions leading the way instead of waiting for global powers to act.

While the US withdrawal may slow some international efforts, it will not stop the progress already being made by funders, businesses, and governments committed to tackling the climate crisis. It also emphasises the need for African and South African funders to play in the climate philanthropy space.

Where do you hope to see the South African Philanthropy Commitment on Climate Change in a year’s time?

Over the next year, we hope to see more funders - not only Ipasa members - signing the pledge, greater collaboration between funders, businesses, and policymakers, philanthropic organisations actively integrating climate resilience into their funding strategies and the creation of more tools and resources to help funders take meaningful, practical action.

The pledge is not just a symbolic gesture, it is a strategic shift that ensures philanthropy in South Africa remains effective, relevant, and sustainable in a world where climate change is already shaping our future.

By acknowledging the urgent need to act and integrating climate considerations into their work, South African funders can help drive the change needed to build a more resilient and equitable society.