Entrepreneur turns agricultural waste into braai briquettes

What began as a ‘stop-gap income solution’ in Given Ngwamba’s garage in Mpumalanga has blossomed into a flourishing business, making significant strides in the eco-friendly charcoal industry. The company, TNK Greenhouse Technology, now employs 17 people and sells its briquette products in major retailers, such as Pick n Pay and Spar.

Given Ngwama (left) with some of his team

Despite holding a diploma in Sound Engineering from the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa, Ngwamba faced the harsh realities of unemployment for several years. With limited job opportunities, this entrepreneur created his own business. He developed a sustainable method to produce biochar – a black carbon produced from biomass created by agricultural waste such as groundnuts, sugarcane, macadamia shells, coconut, mango leaves and banana tree waste. In addition to selling biochar to agricultural clients for soil enhancement, he developed a sustainable method of producing charcoal briquettes from the biochar.

The ‘green briquettes’ are eco-friendly and known for their or slow burning properties, making them popular with retailers and South Africans who love to braai.

In addition, Ngwamba’s company, TNK Greenhouse Technology, is committed to environmental restoration. By converting organic waste into valuable products, it helps reduce the risks of fires and biodiversity degradation caused by abandoned biomass.

Given Ngwamba Handmade briquettes drying

Growth through SEF support

In 2023, TNK became part of Avo Vision’s Social Employment Fund (SEF) during phase two of the programme – a crucial turning point for the business. At the time, the company was struggling with just three employees and limited resources. With SEF’s involvement and support, TNK expanded its workforce to 15 employees, which significantly increased production capacity from 200 bags of briquettes per month to between 300 and 500 bags. The SEF programme also eased the financial burden by covering human resources costs, allowing the company to focus on growth and innovation.

According to Avo’s project coordinator, Mpho Munyai, the collaboration between TNK and Avo has been smooth and effective. "Ngwamba has been focussed on ensuring the company's growth, always seeking new buyers for the briquettes. However, the main challenge remains acquiring an automated briquette-making machine. This would significantly improve production efficiency, as the company currently relies on a manual process."

Growing the brand

The briquette’s brand, ‘Ndzilo’ which means ‘fire’ in isiTsonga, has gained substantial traction and is now available at major retailers such as Pick n Pay and Spar. To date, TNK has produced 17,629 kilograms of briquettes and generated sales of R32,380 from the 10,793 kilograms of briquettes sold.

Moulding the briquettes is labour intensive Ndzilo briquettes

Job creation and skills development

As part of SEF phase three, launched in August 2024, TNK has further expanded its workforce to 17 participants (7 females and 10 males). All previously unemployed, they have been given training, developed new skills and are earning a wage to support their families. These participants also benefit from Avo’s ‘Boosting Your Income’ programme, which equips them with entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills. The goal is to empower them to create sustainable incomes, even after the SEF support ends.

Mpho emphasises the significance of this training: "This community-based programme helps participants acquire valuable new skills, build networks and develop entrepreneurial thinking. It prepares them for the workforce but also opens doors for entrepreneurship, ensuring long-term sustainability." Avo delivers this training in person, and through digital platforms like WhatsApp, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, reaching participants nationwide.

TNK’s vision

To ensure the long-term sustainability of TNK and its employees, Ngwamba is diversifying his business. In addition to selling biochar to agricultural clients for soil enhancement and making briquettes for braaiing, he plans to venture into producing eco-friendly firelighters.

Ngwamba’s journey from a small garage operation to a company with national reach, showcases the potential of green entrepreneurship. Green entrepreneurs strive to create a business model that is economically profitable, environmentally conscious and creates social value.

His advice to other aspiring entrepreneurs? "Green businesses are challenging and require immense courage and resilience. But, don’t focus on the closed doors, open them and walk through. Follow your passions and dreams," he says.

SEF and Avo

The SEF programme, part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus, is managed by the Industrial Development Corporation and aims to tackle unemployment through job creation. Avo uses SEF to support rural green micro-enterprises and early childhood development centres across six provinces in South Africa, offering critical support while helping them make responsible business decisions for long-term sustainability. Since September 2023, Avo has employed more than 2,181 people through the SEF programme.



