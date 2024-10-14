6 key strategies for a resilient entrepreneurial journey in SA

Starting and running a business is often viewed as a route to financial independence and personal fulfillment. However, the constant demands of entrepreneurship can be overwhelming and lead to burnout if not properly managed.

This is particularly relevant for South African entrepreneurs who face unique pressures such as a low economic environment, intense competition, and regulatory challenges.

Joel Andrews, regional investment manager: Business Partners International at Business Partners Limited emphasises the importance of mental health in sustaining long-term success.

“Entrepreneurs are resilient, but they are not invincible. A common misconception is that working long hours and sacrificing personal well-being is necessary for success, but this mindset is dangerous.

“While hard work is certainly part of the equation, so is avoiding burnout. You need to actively manage your energy to stay in the game.”

Considering World Mental Health Day in October, here are six key strategies that South African entrepreneurs can use to safeguard their well-being while managing their businesses:

1. Build a solid support network

Owning a business can be isolating, but it doesn’t have to be. A network of mentors, peers, or advisors provides not only practical advice but also emotional support when facing challenges.

Building relationships with other entrepreneurs through industry events or professional organisations also allows you to share experiences and gain valuable perspectives.

“Mentorship and peer support can make a world of difference,” says Andrews. “Having someone to turn to when the going gets tough will help you to navigate difficult periods with more clarity and confidence.”

2. Learn to delegate effectively

Entrepreneurs often fall into the trap of trying to do everything themselves. This can lead to exhaustion and hinder the business’s growth. Delegating responsibilities, whether through hiring staff or outsourcing tasks, allows entrepreneurs to focus on strategic areas while avoiding burnout.

Andrews advises, “Trusting your team to manage different parts of the business isn’t just a relief for you personally, it’s also a vital part of scaling operations. By sharing the load, you create the mental capacity needed to make better decisions.”

3. Manage your time wisely

Many entrepreneurs struggle to draw boundaries between their work and personal lives, leading to an unhealthy balance. Setting clear work hours and intentionally scheduling time for breaks, exercise, and family can help prevent overworking.

“Being intentional about how you allocate your time is one of the best ways to manage stress,” Andrews notes.

“Many entrepreneurs feel like they should be working around the clock, but that approach is unsustainable in the long term. Set aside time for rest and recovery – your business will thank you.”

4. Incorporate wellness practices into your routine

The entrepreneurial lifestyle often involves erratic hours and high-stress levels, which can take a toll on both physical and mental health.

Incorporating wellness practices, such as regular exercise, meditation, or mindfulness techniques, can help entrepreneurs recharge and remain resilient. Simple activities like walking, yoga, or even short mindfulness exercises can significantly improve focus and reduce stress levels.

Andrews highlights the importance of a proactive approach to wellness:

“Physical health is a non-negotiable part of running a business. When you’re constantly in survival mode, it’s easy to neglect your body and mind. But the more you take care of yourself, the better equipped you’ll be to handle the inevitable stresses of entrepreneurship.”

5. Set realistic goals and manage expectations

Entrepreneurs are often driven by ambitious goals and expectations, but aiming too high too quickly can lead to disappointment and burnout.

Setting achievable short-term objectives and breaking them down into manageable tasks can help you stay motivated without feeling overwhelmed. Adjusting your expectations and accepting that not everything will go as planned is equally important.

“Growth takes time,” Andrews says. “Entrepreneurs who set small, incremental goals tend to avoid the frustration that comes with trying to achieve too much, too soon. Recognising and celebrating small wins along the way is key to maintaining motivation.”

6. Seek professional help when needed

There’s no shame in seeking help from a professional, whether it’s a business coach, financial advisor, or therapist. These experts can provide tools to help you manage stress and keep the business on track.

“World Mental Health Day serves as a reminder that mental health challenges are real,” concludes Andrews. “It is critical to remember that looking after yourself is necessary – not only for your own health but also for the future of your business.”