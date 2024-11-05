ESG NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

The Social Employment FundCoronationPropelair SAMultiChoiceAfriGISTLC Worldwide AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Healthy meals and a school revamp in Nieu Bethesda

    Issued by The Social Employment Fund
    5 Nov 2024
    5 Nov 2024
    In the heart of rural Nieu Bethesda in the Eastern Cape, a group of determined individuals, under the stewardship of former policeman, Vuyolwethu Lolwana, and business development and digital marketing graduate, Jazé Vywers, are broadening the role of social employment programmes and the concept of 'the common good’. Proving that, with collaboration and innovation, communities can unlock their true potential.
    Healthy meals and a school revamp in Nieu Bethesda

    This group of over 90 unemployed community members, including women, youth and persons with disabilities is part of INMED South Africa’s Social Employment Fund (SEF) backed initiative, aimed at strengthening local food systems. After receiving training, they establish food gardens to support vulnerable households and school children with fresh food.

    Facing limited space for crop production, they shifted focus to a project that would benefit future generations by renovating the local primary school – Lettie de Klerk. This ambitious undertaking, spearheaded by Lolwana and Vywers, has revitalised the school, creating a more conducive learning environment and injecting a renewed sense of pride into the community.

    Healthy meals and a school revamp in Nieu Bethesda

    Principal Fredrika Christoffels, overjoyed by the transformation, expressed gratitude for the SEF participants’ efforts. ‘The success of this renovation project speaks to the incredible resilience and creativity of the Nieu Bethesda SEF participants. It highlights the transformative power of innovative social programmes when the community is driving it. ‘This is a testament to the power of human potential, a force we should never underestimate and we are truly grateful to the SEF for enabling us to unearth this potential,’ says Unathi Sihlahla, executive director for INMED South Africa.

    Now, the group has set their sights on an even bigger goal. Under the leadership of Lolwana and Vywers, the next step is to register as a cooperative. This formal structure will allow them to tap into local infrastructure maintenance opportunities, opening doors to new revenue streams and sustaining the positive momentum they’ve already generated.

    Healthy meals and a school revamp in Nieu Bethesda

    The achievements in Nieu Bethesda illustrate what can happen when communities unite, seize opportunities for growth and push beyond the initial scope of a project. With the participants’ leadership, the community is not just experiencing economic upliftment but is also fostering a spirit of collaboration, which promises long-term benefits for everyone involved. As these SEF participants continue to break new ground, their story stands as an inspiring reminder of what can be achieved when social employment becomes a catalyst for broader community development.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    The Social Employment Fund
    The Social Employment Fund is providing 55,000 temporary jobs in areas like health, education, nutrition and food security. These jobs skill marginalised individuals in workplace preparation and foster entrepreneurship.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz