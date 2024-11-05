Healthy meals and a school revamp in Nieu Bethesda

In the heart of rural Nieu Bethesda in the Eastern Cape, a group of determined individuals, under the stewardship of former policeman, Vuyolwethu Lolwana, and business development and digital marketing graduate, Jazé Vywers, are broadening the role of social employment programmes and the concept of 'the common good’. Proving that, with collaboration and innovation, communities can unlock their true potential.

This group of over 90 unemployed community members, including women, youth and persons with disabilities is part of INMED South Africa’s Social Employment Fund (SEF) backed initiative, aimed at strengthening local food systems. After receiving training, they establish food gardens to support vulnerable households and school children with fresh food.

Facing limited space for crop production, they shifted focus to a project that would benefit future generations by renovating the local primary school – Lettie de Klerk. This ambitious undertaking, spearheaded by Lolwana and Vywers, has revitalised the school, creating a more conducive learning environment and injecting a renewed sense of pride into the community.

Principal Fredrika Christoffels, overjoyed by the transformation, expressed gratitude for the SEF participants’ efforts. ‘The success of this renovation project speaks to the incredible resilience and creativity of the Nieu Bethesda SEF participants. It highlights the transformative power of innovative social programmes when the community is driving it. ‘This is a testament to the power of human potential, a force we should never underestimate and we are truly grateful to the SEF for enabling us to unearth this potential,’ says Unathi Sihlahla, executive director for INMED South Africa.

Now, the group has set their sights on an even bigger goal. Under the leadership of Lolwana and Vywers, the next step is to register as a cooperative. This formal structure will allow them to tap into local infrastructure maintenance opportunities, opening doors to new revenue streams and sustaining the positive momentum they’ve already generated.

The achievements in Nieu Bethesda illustrate what can happen when communities unite, seize opportunities for growth and push beyond the initial scope of a project. With the participants’ leadership, the community is not just experiencing economic upliftment but is also fostering a spirit of collaboration, which promises long-term benefits for everyone involved. As these SEF participants continue to break new ground, their story stands as an inspiring reminder of what can be achieved when social employment becomes a catalyst for broader community development.



