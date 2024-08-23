Lead with love – Ansie Turner, executive housekeeper

Ansie Turner, executive housekeeper at City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport, is a manager, mentor, mother figure, and friend to many. Described as one of the hardest working members of the team, her superpower is leading with love, making people feel welcome, and inspiring others to strive for success.

The hotel is the largest in the group with 365 rooms and regularly runs at 100% occupancy. It is within walking distance from the airport terminal buildings and features a spacious #Café restaurant and sundowner bar, three boardrooms with conference facilities for up to 46 guests, a fitness room, and an outdoor pool. Business and leisure guests fly in from around the world and check in at all hours of the day and night, often requiring food and beverage services around the clock. It’s a mammoth task operating at optimum levels, and staff are chosen for their ability to perform well under pressure.

Ansie began her career in the linen room at The Don Hotels under the guidance of veteran housekeeper, Margaret Lamont. "I knew I had a knack for it," she recalls, reflecting on her early days in the challenging world of hotel housekeeping. Her talent and dedication soon saw her promoted, allowing her to work across different areas of the property.

While specialising in housekeeping, Ansie believes that understanding all aspects of hotel operations is crucial: "It’s been a busy journey. I’ve gained experience in all areas, and it’s important that we’re willing and able to help in other parts of the hotel when needed."

She joined City Lodge Hotels 25 years ago on 1 September 1999, heading up housekeeping at City Lodge Hotel Johannesburg Airport, Barbara Road, and in 2020 joined the opening team at City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport.

The hotel opening was a significant milestone, she explains: "We went through construction, worked hard, and aimed high – that’s how you get people to see how things must be done and follow your example."

Ansie's leadership was instrumental in forming a housekeeping team that genuinely cares about their work and each other.

"I lead with love," she says simply, believing in the power of kindness to change attitudes and unlock potential. "I take aggressive individuals, and if I see potential in them, I train them as supervisors. It's incredible to watch how their whole attitude changes.”

Mentorship is a big aspect of Ansie's role. She fondly remembers working with colleague and friend Angie Moroka, who was also a mother figure to her: "Angie was someone I looked up to and a shoulder to cry on. She taught me how to mentor and motivate others."

Now, Ansie brings this nurturing approach to her own department, saying, "I care a lot about the ladies I work with and make sure everybody is ok."

She also understands that a person’s background influences how they approach their work, having overcome hardship in her own life. "You bring your personal experiences to work, and you don’t even realise it," she notes. This empathy has transformed her team into more than just coworkers – they are a family.

However, Ansie balances kindness with discipline and sets clear expectations, noting, “I put my foot down when I need to because it’s important to maintain high standards and order. If you break the rules, you get one more chance, but by the third time, you cannot work here anymore as you have proven you don’t or won’t fit in."

To Ansie, housekeeping is a metaphor for life: “If everything is clean and back in place, so too are your emotions," she explains. “I believe in routine, schedules, and self-discipline, not just for maintaining a clean hotel but also for achieving emotional and mental clarity.”

Her dedication is evident in her daily routine. Wanting to ensure she touches base with staff on all shifts, she starts her work day at 4am, so that by 8am, her team knows exactly what needs to be done on that day. Ansie says this isn’t a hardship, because it’s her passion.

Throughout her career, she has mentored many young mothers and people who lacked formal qualifications, helping them grow into confident and skilled professionals who can afford to put food on the table and take care of their families.

"I don’t like the victim mentality. I tell my ladies to get rid of that as soon as possible,” she says. “We’re not going backwards – get back to work or take a walk in the sunshine if you need a quick break to get on top of your feelings, but let’s be proactive and positive today.”

Ansie’s caregiving nature also benefits the guests: "When you walk into a hotel room, it can either feel like home or feel cold, and guests can tell the difference. When you clean with care and thought to create the best first impression for the guests walking in the door, it shows, and they’ll appreciate it. We go out of our way to make our guests’ lives easy.”

Experienced and award-winning General Manager of the hotel, Ian Laughland, adds, “We are absolutely privileged to have Ansie heading up the housekeeping team – she leads in a kind, caring manner, getting the tasks done by creating a loving environment for our team and guests. Well done, Ansie!”



