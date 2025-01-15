Join a transformation coaching retreat in a hidden spot in Greece this June 2025

The transformation retreat 'Face Your Life’ with coach Meike Bettscheider blends seclusion in a luxury resort in wild nature with intensive coaching and crisis toolkit preparation.

Agrikea

"Everything around us is moving faster than ever before. We're in the age of acceleration. The only way to stay true to ourselves and navigate our way through pivots is to truly know ourselves," says Bettscheider, an architect of change whose career spans continents. Her expertise is based on an executive MBA from Chicago Booth and an executive master of coaching and consulting in change management from INSEAD, France, with additional executive studies in Hong Kong and London.

Bettscheider now offers coaching and crisis management with Compass Setting from her new home in Greece. Bettscheider's unique approach to self-development integrates epigenetic coaching and psycho-physiognomy (face reading), empowering us to turn challenges into opportunities. For her 2025 transformation retreat 'Face Your Life' she provides access to a highly special location: Agrikea.

Meike Bettscheider

Agrikea is an eco-conscious, privately owned luxury resort on the island of Kea, just an hour's ferry ride from Athens, Greece. Since the main port of Athens doesn't go there, but only a port known to the locals, the island is characterised by raw nature and untrodden paths. Participants will be guided from Athens to the island and taken up into the mountains to the resort, which will be fully available to them, with rooms in traditional Greek stone houses connected to each other, each with a unique view of the Cycladic sea. Local produce is served and the house chicken will supply your breakfast eggs.

Participants will be guided through biohacking epigenetics coaching and introduced to the superpower of face reading, which extracts valuable insights into one's true nature and talents from one's given facial properties. The retreat offers wellness activities and exploration of the island and self in a safe haven. A strong evangelist of proactive resilience, a concept that actively prepares clients for crises with holistic toolkits, Bettscheider excels at helping individuals turn challenges into growth opportunities. In an interconnected world undergoing profound change, this coaching retreat will give you the springboard to transform to thrive.

Transformation retreat: Face Your Life: Coaching in a secluded resort.

June 2025, Kea island, Greece

Four nights at EUR 2,400

More information and booking at https://www.compass-setting.com/retreats.



