Lumas makes contemporary art accessible for all

Lumas has established itself as a leading gallery for contemporary art at affordable prices. The mission of Lumas is the 'Liberation of Arts' through direct access to relevant art.

Slim Aarons, The Poolside Gossip | Open Edition Lenticular, estate stamp

"We are a source of ideas for accessible contemporary art. We bring art into people's everyday lives. Our editions stand for inspiration, expression and connection," says a Lumas spokesperson.

As a pioneer of limited and signed editions, Lumas offers easy access in galleries and online to a wide audience of art lovers worldwide. The portfolio currently includes over 4,500 works by major names in the art world, as well as a quality curated selection of emerging artists. The company currently operates 19 galleries, primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

Bert Stern, Marilyn Monroe | Limited Edition Lenticular, Limited Edition of 500, estate stamp

Their extensive online store features new editions of 1960s classics by Bert Stern and Slim Aarons. Aarons' high-society photographs of Palm Springs, then already an oasis and refuge, elevate elegance and hedonism to the highest level.

Art Drop PULSE VENUS, Beatrice Hug - The lenticular art drop by Beatrice Hug is limited to 300 hand signed copies and is released in the usual LUMAS museum quality.

Bert Stern became legendary for a three-day photo session with Marilyn Monroe at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, shortly before her tragic death. It became known as 'The Last Sitting' and shows Monroe more complex, fragile and authentic than ever before, thanks to the special connection between the two.

Lumas art drop

A newer, hyped artist represented by Lumas is Beatrice Hug. The Paris-based artist announced an exclusive art drop with Lumas for her work Pulse Venus.

Hug's color explosive Multiphase Edition never stands still. 'Pulse Venus' is more than an eye-catcher – it is a vibrant play of light, color and movement. A pulsating work based on innovative lenticular technology that unfolds with every glance, creating a constantly evolving visual experience. Pulse Venus will only be available for four days, giving you the opportunity to become a collector of limited edition art.

An important concern of Lumas is the promotion of independent artists. Since the company's founding, more than 33 million euros has been distributed to artists. On the occasion of the company's 20th anniversary, Lumas supported scholarships at the Berlin University of the Arts and the San Francisco-based organisation Room to Read, which supports educational programmes in Asia and Africa.

More at Lumas.com.



