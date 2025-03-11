Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Trending
Show more
Orchard on 25 founder Jay Badza passes away at 38
Karabo Ledwaba
Jobs
Face reading workshop with transformation expert Meike Bettscheider
Strategic transformation expert Meike Bettscheider uses advanced psychological frameworks in her personal development and leadership coaching. She now teaches the art of face-reading (psycho physiognomy) in a beginners' workshop. This is for anyone who wants to learn more about themselves and others.
Meike Bettscheider, Compass Setting
"The most difficult thing in life is to know yourself." – Thales
In contrast to body language, which can be trained to achieve certain goals, psycho physiognomy looks at the intrinsic qualities displayed on our faces. Our face shows us personality traits, emotions, but also resources for future challenges.
Bettscheider's approach combines advanced psychological frameworks with practical business acumen and cross-cultural understanding. This blend empowers and enables her coachees to lead with clarity and resilience during times of significant change. The goal is to align with your natural strengths and meet others where they are.
"Face-reading skills are also a secret weapon in negotiations," says Bettscheider. "It's about recognising certain features that reveal personality traits, decision-making styles and communication preferences."
Meike Bettscheider's mission is to transform challenges into strategic opportunities. With an executive MBA from Chicago Booth and an executive master of coaching and consulting in change management from INSEAD, Bettscheider has coached c-suite leaders, teams and individuals across industries and continents to higher plateaus of professional success and personal satisfaction.
From setting up a branch for a global foundation serving 71 countries to serving as VP of business development for EMEA, she has consistently delivered measurable results in high-stakes environments. Now based in Greece, Bettscheider provides high-impact executive coaching through Compass Setting, focusing on leadership and personal development, strategic transformation and crisis management.
Workshop: Learn Face Reading
Date: 3 April 2025
Time: 6pm UK London time
Duration: 1.5 hours
Cost: 45 Euros
No more than 15 participants
Book here: compass-setting.com/learn-face-reading.
The Coup Public Relations empowers purpose-driven people and brands to make their voices heard, for messages that aim to leave a legacy.
- Face reading workshop with transformation expert Meike Bettscheider11 Mar 11:56
- PR on the Go masterclass with Nicole Pearl: PR for indie beauty and wellness brands07 Feb 10:26
- Join a transformation coaching retreat in a hidden spot in Greece this June 202515 Jan 14:16
- Like no other the Bohoho embodies this year's ethos of fearless creativity14 Jan 15:50
- Introducing Hey Happiness and My Happiness Keepsake: Your personal and powerful piece of jewellery18 Oct 12:33