Face reading workshop with transformation expert Meike Bettscheider

Meike Bettscheider, Compass Setting

"The most difficult thing in life is to know yourself." – Thales

In contrast to body language, which can be trained to achieve certain goals, psycho physiognomy looks at the intrinsic qualities displayed on our faces. Our face shows us personality traits, emotions, but also resources for future challenges.

Bettscheider's approach combines advanced psychological frameworks with practical business acumen and cross-cultural understanding. This blend empowers and enables her coachees to lead with clarity and resilience during times of significant change. The goal is to align with your natural strengths and meet others where they are.

"Face-reading skills are also a secret weapon in negotiations," says Bettscheider. "It's about recognising certain features that reveal personality traits, decision-making styles and communication preferences."

Meike Bettscheider's mission is to transform challenges into strategic opportunities. With an executive MBA from Chicago Booth and an executive master of coaching and consulting in change management from INSEAD, Bettscheider has coached c-suite leaders, teams and individuals across industries and continents to higher plateaus of professional success and personal satisfaction.

From setting up a branch for a global foundation serving 71 countries to serving as VP of business development for EMEA, she has consistently delivered measurable results in high-stakes environments. Now based in Greece, Bettscheider provides high-impact executive coaching through Compass Setting, focusing on leadership and personal development, strategic transformation and crisis management.

Workshop: Learn Face Reading

Date: 3 April 2025

Time: 6pm UK London time

Duration: 1.5 hours

Cost: 45 Euros

No more than 15 participants

Book here: compass-setting.com/learn-face-reading.



