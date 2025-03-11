Education Skills Training
    Education Skills Training

    Face reading workshop with transformation expert Meike Bettscheider

    Issued by The Coup
    11 Mar 2025
    11 Mar 2025
    Strategic transformation expert Meike Bettscheider uses advanced psychological frameworks in her personal development and leadership coaching. She now teaches the art of face-reading (psycho physiognomy) in a beginners' workshop. This is for anyone who wants to learn more about themselves and others.
    Meike Bettscheider, Compass Setting
    Meike Bettscheider, Compass Setting

    "The most difficult thing in life is to know yourself." – Thales

    In contrast to body language, which can be trained to achieve certain goals, psycho physiognomy looks at the intrinsic qualities displayed on our faces. Our face shows us personality traits, emotions, but also resources for future challenges.

    Bettscheider's approach combines advanced psychological frameworks with practical business acumen and cross-cultural understanding. This blend empowers and enables her coachees to lead with clarity and resilience during times of significant change. The goal is to align with your natural strengths and meet others where they are.

    "Face-reading skills are also a secret weapon in negotiations," says Bettscheider. "It's about recognising certain features that reveal personality traits, decision-making styles and communication preferences."

    Meike Bettscheider's mission is to transform challenges into strategic opportunities. With an executive MBA from Chicago Booth and an executive master of coaching and consulting in change management from INSEAD, Bettscheider has coached c-suite leaders, teams and individuals across industries and continents to higher plateaus of professional success and personal satisfaction.

    From setting up a branch for a global foundation serving 71 countries to serving as VP of business development for EMEA, she has consistently delivered measurable results in high-stakes environments. Now based in Greece, Bettscheider provides high-impact executive coaching through Compass Setting, focusing on leadership and personal development, strategic transformation and crisis management.

    Workshop: Learn Face Reading

    Date: 3 April 2025
    Time: 6pm UK London time
    Duration: 1.5 hours
    Cost: 45 Euros
    No more than 15 participants

    Book here: compass-setting.com/learn-face-reading.

    The Coup
    The Coup Public Relations empowers purpose-driven people and brands to make their voices heard, for messages that aim to leave a legacy.
