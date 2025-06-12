Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBMi ResearchThe CoupMatte BLKAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBroad MediaBET SoftwareKLATenacityPRDentsuIMC ConferenceBrandMappMultiChoiceSpecialised ExhibitionsTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    PR on the Go launches interview series for creatives

    Creative Entrepreneur Spotlight: PR on the Go features creatives and startups in a new interview series. Submit your interview for a feature.
    Issued by The Coup
    12 Jun 2025
    12 Jun 2025
    PR on the Go launches interview series for creatives

    PR on the Go has become the fastest-growing PR resource for creatives and startups. The platform has now launched the Creative Entrepreneur Spotlight. This new interview series features creatives and startups from around the world.

    The interview series focuses on sharing how creatives find their community and audience. Subjects include authors, indie musicians, fashion and interior designers, indie filmmakers, advertisers, and fashion stylists.

    "Entrepreneurs in the creative industries often operate solo or in small teams. We want to connect them by sharing details about their latest projects and how they're building the foundations of their creative ventures, e.g. through creative campaigns and social media. It's exciting to share these creative voices and their approach to using media today," says Melanie Marten, PR expert and founder of PR on the Go.

    Yewande Akinse, a Nigerian poet, author, and social entrepreneur, was one of the first to be featured in the interview series. When asked: "How do you balance writing with the time and effort required for self-promotion?" she revealed: "I usually engage in self-promotion after writing a body of work, not before or during. This approach gives me time to focus on writing and creating. Promotion comes afterwards because I have found that self-promotion is an art that demands time and patience." Read the full interview here.

    Join this interview series if you are a creative!

    • Author Interview Series
    • Indie Musician Interviews
    • Fashion Designer Interviews
    • Startup Interview Series
    • Indie Filmmaker Interviews
    • Beauty Brand Interviews
    • Advertiser Interview Series
    • Fitness Entrepreneur Interviews
    • Interior Designer Interviews
    • Athlete Interview Series
    • Hair & Make Up Artist Interview Series
    • Fashion Stylist Interview Series
    • Hospitality Entrepreneur Interviews

    Topical interviews include The Art of Styling: Fashion stylists and editors share their journey of building their career, and advertisers share catchy trends in billboard advertising right now.

    To be considered for a feature, submit your interview here: https://pronthego.com/pages/PR-ON-THE-GO-interview-series.

    Read more: The Coup, Melanie Marten
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    The Coup
    The Coup Public Relations empowers purpose-driven people and brands to make their voices heard, for messages that aim to leave a legacy.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz