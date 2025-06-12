PR on the Go launches interview series for creatives

Creative Entrepreneur Spotlight: PR on the Go features creatives and startups in a new interview series. Submit your interview for a feature.

PR on the Go has become the fastest-growing PR resource for creatives and startups. The platform has now launched the Creative Entrepreneur Spotlight. This new interview series features creatives and startups from around the world.

The interview series focuses on sharing how creatives find their community and audience. Subjects include authors, indie musicians, fashion and interior designers, indie filmmakers, advertisers, and fashion stylists.

"Entrepreneurs in the creative industries often operate solo or in small teams. We want to connect them by sharing details about their latest projects and how they're building the foundations of their creative ventures, e.g. through creative campaigns and social media. It's exciting to share these creative voices and their approach to using media today," says Melanie Marten, PR expert and founder of PR on the Go.

Yewande Akinse, a Nigerian poet, author, and social entrepreneur, was one of the first to be featured in the interview series. When asked: "How do you balance writing with the time and effort required for self-promotion?" she revealed: "I usually engage in self-promotion after writing a body of work, not before or during. This approach gives me time to focus on writing and creating. Promotion comes afterwards because I have found that self-promotion is an art that demands time and patience." Read the full interview here.

Join this interview series if you are a creative!

Topical interviews include The Art of Styling: Fashion stylists and editors share their journey of building their career, and advertisers share catchy trends in billboard advertising right now.

To be considered for a feature, submit your interview here: https://pronthego.com/pages/PR-ON-THE-GO-interview-series.



