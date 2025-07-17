Nina Anto in the emotional single Float

Nina Anto opens her release year with a powerful single featuring rapper Danny Clvrk. Float tells the story of freeing yourself from fear, control, and the past - and opening up to an unknown future.

The latest single, "Float," is about consciously accepting the unknown. It's not about recklessness, but rather a brave form of surrendering to what life brings. The song describes the process of letting go - of fear, of other people’s control, of your own past - and opening yourself up to the road ahead.

"It's about trusting the process. The journey itself matters, even when you can’t see where it leads. If you walk with curiosity and trust instead of fear, you’ll make the most of every moment. Then, one day, you'll arrive in meaningful places, and you'll have felt the joy of walking the path itself,” says Nina Anto.

The track also features a verse from rapper Danny Clark.

Danny Clvrk is an emerging voice in the US alternative hip-hop scene. He is known for his introspective lyrics and distinctive style. After serving in the Marine Corps, he is now pursuing a path in music, blending emotionally driven rap with bold, genre-crossing production.

"For me, Danny's rap is less optimistic, but incredibly honest and necessary," Nina adds. "It captures that moment when you've made a decision, you're already 'in the air,' mid-flight, and you start to have doubts. Is this dream chasing just madness? Do I have the strength to keep going despite the fear? It’s the voice of an inner struggle - the tension between wanting to soar and fearing the fall. That’s why his verse matters so much - it captures the uncertainty we often hide. It’s not about being fearless; it’s about admitting the fear and moving anyway, with all the doubt still present," says Nina Anto.

Ultimately, the song ends with a joyful, uplifting chorus that gives the track an overall positive and hopeful tone. The song offers a rose-tinted look at life, symbolised by the flowers covering the artist’s eyes in the artwork for the single.

