The Albertus Viljoen Icon Range: A legacy of excellence

In a wine world increasingly crowded by novelty and noise, Alvi’s Drift’s Albertus Viljoen Icon Range stands apart for its quiet conviction. This is not a range built for spectacle. It is rooted in tradition, shaped by patience, and led by a deep respect for both land and lineage.

Named after the estate’s founder, Albertus Viljoen van der Merwe, the third-generation winery’s Icon Range honours the vision and determination that shaped the farm over almost a century.

From the original drift built across the Breede River in 1930 to the enduring family values that have guided each generation since, the range reflects the continuity of a legacy still very much alive. First introduced in 2012 as an homage to the estate’s founding patriarch, Albertus Viljoen van der Merwe, the Icon Range has evolved into a collection that marries heritage with passion and precision. Its refined presence in 2025 signals not only the continuation of a storied lineage but a confident expression of craft and intent.

“The Icon Range is deeply personal to us,” says Alvi van der Merwe, third-generation winemaker and grandchild of Albertus Viljoen “Oupa Alvi” van der Merwe. “It carries the weight of where we’ve come from, but it also reflects where we are now. These are the wines we make with the utmost intention. Nothing is rushed. Every detail is considered.”

The estate’s Albertus Viljoen wines are crafted from specific vineyard blocks in the Scherpenheuvel ward, a cooler-climate pocket within the Breede River Valley wine region. These sites produce fruit with natural and singular expression of flavour – ideal for the unhurried, minimal-intervention winemaking style that defines this range and the winery’s overall approach to winemaking.

Wild fermentation, carefully selected oak barrels, and low-extraction techniques are all used to allow the vineyard and vintages to express themselves clearly. With no “house style” to uphold, each wine is a conversation in itself.

Current vintages include:

2022 Albertus Viljoen Chardonnay

A barrel-fermented white wine of finesse and structure, showing intense aromas of vanilla, spice, lemon zest, coconut, and honey melon. Balanced, textural, and long on the palate. Awarded Double Gold in the 2023 Michelangelo International Wine & Spirit Awards.

2023 Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc

A distinctive and singular Chenin Blanc, sourced from a “forgotten” 40-year-old heritage vineyard block, this wine reveals vivid aromas of wild buchu, honeysuckle, passionfruit, and spice. Balanced and expressive, it was honoured with a Great Gold Medal at the 2024 International Wine & Spirits Awards (Spain).

2020 Albertus Viljoen Bismarck

A richly textured, internationally acclaimed red of depth and complexity, showing intense aromas of ripe plum, red cherry, pepper, and liquorice, layered with violet and spice. Soft, silky tannins lead to a long, lingering finish with classic spice box notes. Awarded Double Platinum in the 2024 NWC & SA Top 100 and 90 Points in the 2025 Platter’s South African Wine Guide.

Each remarkable wine in this range reflects a cellar philosophy built around integrity rather than intervention. “Our aim is not to create perfection,” says Alvi. “It is to honour what the vineyard gives us and to safeguard those qualities for the final result.”

Beyond the vineyard, the Icon Range also reflects the estate’s broader purpose. Through an exciting partnership with The Indaba Institute, Alvi’s Drift contributes a portion of its Icon Range wine proceeds to supporting The Indaba Institute’s Montessori teacher training and early childhood development programmes in rural communities across South Africa.

For the van der Merwe family, legacy is not only about wine. It is about people, and what is passed forward through intention.

With limited quantities available at select fine wine retailers and restaurants, the Albertus Viljoen Icon Range remains a thoughtful and sought-after offering.

“These wines honour the story of our family,” Alvi concludes, “but they also invite others to see their own stories in them. True mastery of a craft doesn’t shout. It’s rooted, measured, and quietly uncompromising.”



