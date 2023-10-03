Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

AFDABrand Influence AgencyAfriGISGoogleOgilvy South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingeatbigfishBroad MediaTopco MediaLivingfactsDentsuProvantageDarkMatterHappy FridayPenquinEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    PR on the Go masterclass with Nicole Pearl: PR for indie beauty and wellness brands

    Issued by The Coup
    7 Feb 2025
    7 Feb 2025
    ‘I don’t chase, I attract’: Join beauty and wellness PR expert Nicole Pearl for an exclusive masterclass where you’ll learn proven strategies and gain insight into optimising your social media to attract publicity.
    Nicole Pearl, journalist, on-air beauty expert and PR & media coach
    Nicole Pearl, journalist, on-air beauty expert and PR & media coach

    Reserve your spot today!

    PR on the Go is thrilled to announce the upcoming masterclass with beauty and wellness PR expert Nicole Pearl on Thursday 6 March 2025. This event will take place online via Zoom for 1.5 hours, priced at just $45, at the following times:

    • 11pm New York, USA
    • 4pm London, United Kingdom
    • 6pm South Africa

    In this conversation with Pearl, beauty and wellness entrepreneurs will gain insight into the mind of a national beauty journalist. If you're looking to take your beauty and wellness branding to the next level, this is the masterclass for you!

    Nicole Pearl: "Being a sustainable or clean beauty brand is not enough in 2025. It’s expected. Storytelling and building your personal brand as a founder and thought leader in connection to your brand will set you apart. This is why I teach founders and brands how to show up on social media.“

    Pearl, aka The Beauty Girl, holds more than 20 years of experience as a beauty and lifestyle journalist. She has worked on both sides of the pitch, writing for InStyle and O Magazine and landing TV segments on Today.

    According to Pearl, PR can often feel like an exclusive club. But don't worry – in this masterclass, she'll dive into the exact tactics you need to get featured – without a big PR budget! You'll learn:

    • How to get featured on shows like Today from your social media, including specific takeaways from Pearl’s case study
    • Top tips to consider when creating your Instagram and website to generate buzz
    • The best ways to build your personal brand for attracting press
    • What to post now
    • Common mistakes to avoid

    And more…

    PR on the Go is a playground for business development through media intelligence, striving to provide growing PR resources for creatives and startups. In this special event, indie beauty and wellness brand owners will join Nicole Pearl for tips and tricks on how to stand out in this competitive industry and become the brand they can't stop talking about.

    As Pearl says: "Beauty shouldn't be a bit%h... and neither should getting on TV.“ Join us as she shares her secrets to making a unique, personal mark in the beauty and wellness industry.

    To reserve your spot, please check out this link: https://pronthego.com/pages/masterclass-beauty-wellness-PR-nicole-pearl.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    The Coup
    The Coup Public Relations empowers purpose-driven people and brands to make their voices heard, for messages that aim to leave a legacy.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz