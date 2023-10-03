Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Senior Account Manager - Public Relations Remote
- Communications Account Executive Cape Town
- PR and Digital Content Writer Sandton
- PR Account Manager Cape Town
- PR Account Manager Johannesburg
PR on the Go masterclass with Nicole Pearl: PR for indie beauty and wellness brands
PR on the Go is thrilled to announce the upcoming masterclass with beauty and wellness PR expert Nicole Pearl on Thursday 6 March 2025. This event will take place online via Zoom for 1.5 hours, priced at just $45, at the following times:
- 11pm New York, USA
- 4pm London, United Kingdom
- 6pm South Africa
In this conversation with Pearl, beauty and wellness entrepreneurs will gain insight into the mind of a national beauty journalist. If you're looking to take your beauty and wellness branding to the next level, this is the masterclass for you!
Nicole Pearl: "Being a sustainable or clean beauty brand is not enough in 2025. It’s expected. Storytelling and building your personal brand as a founder and thought leader in connection to your brand will set you apart. This is why I teach founders and brands how to show up on social media.“
Pearl, aka The Beauty Girl, holds more than 20 years of experience as a beauty and lifestyle journalist. She has worked on both sides of the pitch, writing for InStyle and O Magazine and landing TV segments on Today.
According to Pearl, PR can often feel like an exclusive club. But don't worry – in this masterclass, she'll dive into the exact tactics you need to get featured – without a big PR budget! You'll learn:
- How to get featured on shows like Today from your social media, including specific takeaways from Pearl’s case study
- Top tips to consider when creating your Instagram and website to generate buzz
- The best ways to build your personal brand for attracting press
- What to post now
- Common mistakes to avoid
And more…
PR on the Go is a playground for business development through media intelligence, striving to provide growing PR resources for creatives and startups. In this special event, indie beauty and wellness brand owners will join Nicole Pearl for tips and tricks on how to stand out in this competitive industry and become the brand they can't stop talking about.
As Pearl says: "Beauty shouldn't be a bit%h... and neither should getting on TV.“ Join us as she shares her secrets to making a unique, personal mark in the beauty and wellness industry.
To reserve your spot, please check out this link: https://pronthego.com/pages/masterclass-beauty-wellness-PR-nicole-pearl.
- PR on the Go masterclass with Nicole Pearl: PR for indie beauty and wellness brands07 Feb 10:26
- Join a transformation coaching retreat in a hidden spot in Greece this June 202515 Jan 14:16
- Like no other the Bohoho embodies this year's ethos of fearless creativity14 Jan 15:50
- Introducing Hey Happiness and My Happiness Keepsake: Your personal and powerful piece of jewellery18 Oct 12:33
- O Gallery for contemporary Iranian art: Donya Aalipour shows 'Faces'25 Aug 15:33