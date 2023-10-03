PR on the Go masterclass with Nicole Pearl: PR for indie beauty and wellness brands

‘I don’t chase, I attract’: Join beauty and wellness PR expert Nicole Pearl for an exclusive masterclass where you’ll learn proven strategies and gain insight into optimising your social media to attract publicity.

Nicole Pearl, journalist, on-air beauty expert and PR & media coach

PR on the Go is thrilled to announce the upcoming masterclass with beauty and wellness PR expert Nicole Pearl on Thursday 6 March 2025. This event will take place online via Zoom for 1.5 hours, priced at just $45, at the following times:

11pm New York, USA



4pm London, United Kingdom



6pm South Africa

In this conversation with Pearl, beauty and wellness entrepreneurs will gain insight into the mind of a national beauty journalist. If you're looking to take your beauty and wellness branding to the next level, this is the masterclass for you!

Nicole Pearl: "Being a sustainable or clean beauty brand is not enough in 2025. It’s expected. Storytelling and building your personal brand as a founder and thought leader in connection to your brand will set you apart. This is why I teach founders and brands how to show up on social media.“

Pearl, aka The Beauty Girl, holds more than 20 years of experience as a beauty and lifestyle journalist. She has worked on both sides of the pitch, writing for InStyle and O Magazine and landing TV segments on Today.

According to Pearl, PR can often feel like an exclusive club. But don't worry – in this masterclass, she'll dive into the exact tactics you need to get featured – without a big PR budget! You'll learn:

How to get featured on shows like Today from your social media, including specific takeaways from Pearl’s case study



Top tips to consider when creating your Instagram and website to generate buzz



The best ways to build your personal brand for attracting press



What to post now



Common mistakes to avoid

And more…

PR on the Go is a playground for business development through media intelligence, striving to provide growing PR resources for creatives and startups. In this special event, indie beauty and wellness brand owners will join Nicole Pearl for tips and tricks on how to stand out in this competitive industry and become the brand they can't stop talking about.

As Pearl says: "Beauty shouldn't be a bit%h... and neither should getting on TV.“ Join us as she shares her secrets to making a unique, personal mark in the beauty and wellness industry.

