Master media transparency: The IAS Media Auditing Masterclass Series

A media audit plays a key role in ensuring advertising budgets are spent effectively, media plans are completed as intended, and opportunities for better results aren’t overlooked. However, many advertisers may not realise the hidden costs and inefficiencies that can creep into their media planning and buying process.

Source: © 123rf 123rf The IAS Media Auditing Masterclass Series, in partnership with Media Marketing Compliance (MMC), is a no-charge, short but highly informative four-part webinar series designed exclusively for marketers.

The IAS Media Auditing Masterclass Series, in partnership with Media Marketing Compliance (MMC), is a no-charge, short but highly informative four-part webinar series designed exclusively for marketer.

This masterclass series will equip marketing professionals with the knowledge to identify risks, optimise media investments and drive accountability in agency relationships.

Each session is a 45-minute deep dive into key industry challenges, providing expert insights, practical strategies and actionable takeaways.

The sessions will be presented by Stephen Broderick, senior global partner at MMC UK, who brings extensive expertise in media transparency and agency audits.

MMC, a UK-based company, works in partnership with IAS in this area of the business, ensuring that advertisers have access to best-in-class media compliance and accountability practices.

Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS), highlights the significance of their partnership with MMC, "This collaboration ensures independent media analysis, helping advertisers optimise budgets and align with best practices.

“Partnering with MMC also brings global expertise to the South African market, enhancing media auditing services."

Masterclass sessions

February 13 | Proprietary / Inventory Media (Non-Disclosed)

Why are advertisers being pushed toward non-disclosed media models? MMC will break down how these work, the high margins agencies earn, and the risks for advertisers. Learn key watch-outs to protect your media investments.

March 13 | Media in 2025: The Marketplace Reality

MMC will outline key concerns from recent Programmatic and Principal media studies, detailing their impact and providing strategies to help clients mitigate risks and adapt.

April 10 | Marketing Contract Management

MMC will share best practices for managing multiple marketing supplier relationships while ensuring financial transparency and contract compliance.

May 8 | Recent Trends in the Ad Market (Non-Media)

Agencies are adopting new revenue-generating practices as the industry evolves. MMC will give insight into these trends, helping advertisers gain transparency and make more informed decisions.

Who Should Attend?

This masterclass is ideal for CMOs, marketing managers, brand managers, and professionals working with agencies who want to maximise media efficiency and enhance transparency.

This focused masterclass series is in addition to the already planned IAS Masterclasses throughout the year.

Reserve your spot

Venue: Online via MS Teams. A meeting link will be sent upon registration.

To confirm attendance and receive session links, please get in touch with Robynne@agencyselection.co.za.