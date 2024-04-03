Lifestyle Sport
    SuperSport earns rights to broadcast the 2025 FIH Indoor World Cup

    4 Feb 2025
    4 Feb 2025
    SuperSport have earned the rights to broadcast the 2025 FIH Indoor World Cup, which kicked off in Croatia on Monday, 3 February 2025.
    Source:
    Source: www.sasportspress.co.za

    Known as one of the most electrifying events in the sport due to fast-paced and skilful players who offer non-stop action-packed matches, the FIH Indoor World Cup is a must-watch for hockey-lovers continent-wide.

    African hopes will lay firmly in the hands of South Africa and Namibia. Both nations will have their men’s and women’s teams not just participating but competing.

    SuperSport will screen all the matches live on SuperSport Variety 2 (DStv Channel 207) in SA and SuperSport Africa 2 and Action Africa in the Rest of Africa. The matches will also be streamed on DStv Stream and GOtv.

    The format of this year's tournament is the same as the Rugby 7s at the Paris Olympics. Three groups of four countries with the top two in each group plus the two best third-placed teams going through to the quarter-finals. There is an added incentive, as a top 6 finish for an African team earns the continent an additional spot at the 2029 Indoor World Cup.

    Fans are guaranteed top-tier action when the tournament gets underway, live on Your World of Champions, SuperSport.

    “SuperSport prides itself in offering our viewers the best of all sports, and the FIH World Cup provides us an opportunity to platform the much-loved sport that is hockey,” said SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha.

    “Often more recognised during the Olympics in field hockey, it is our intention to make sure that a sport like indoor hockey gets the exposure it deserves. As a sport widely played in the South African school sporting systems, we are certain this tournament will draw much fanfare and cultivate new heroes for our future champions.”

    “From a format familiar to one of our most popular sports, to the vested interest on account of South Africa and Namibia’s participation both in the men’s and women’s divisions, this year’s edition of the FIH World Cup perfectly encapsulates the kind of sporting action SuperSport viewers are hungry for. We cannot wait to feed viewers clashes between the best of the best,” concluded Ramovha.

    For full fixtures and broadcast information, visit SuperSport.com.

