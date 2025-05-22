DStv Diski Challenge underpins South Africa’s U-20 AFCON triumph

MultiChoice, a steadfast supporter of South African football development, proudly celebrates the under-20 national team's magnificent victory in the TotalEnergies Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (U-20 AFCON). This momentous achievement underscores the profound impact of grassroots initiatives, particularly the DStv Diski Challenge, in cultivating exceptional football talent within South Africa.

For the past decade, the DStv Diski Challenge has been a cornerstone of youth football development, providing a competitive platform for young players to hone their skills and gain crucial exposure. This investment in nurturing talent from the ground up has evidently played a significant role in the success of South African football.

“We are incredibly proud of Amajita. This remarkable achievement underscores the impact that grassroots development initiatives, such as our DStv Diski Challenge, play in unearthing and nurturing exceptional football talent. With 18 of the players competing regularly in the Reserve League, the DDC has served as a crucial platform, providing young players with the competitive environment and exposure necessary to reach their full potential,” says Rendani Ramovha, CEO of SuperSport.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the under-20 team, the coaching staff, SAFA, and all those involved in this remarkable achievement. Your victory inspires a generation of young footballers and validates the importance of investing in grassroots development,” adds Ramovha.

This victory is a powerful testament to the effectiveness of programmes like the Diski Challenge in creating a platform that develops and prepares young athletes for the international stage.

MultiChoice remains deeply committed to the growth of South African football and will continue to invest in initiatives like the DStv Diski Challenge to ensure a pipeline of talented players for future national teams.

Players that feature for teams in the Diski Challenge who formed this year’s AFCON are:

Goalkeepers

Takalani Mazhamba – Kaizer Chiefs



Kgoleng Ratisani – Sekhukhune United

Defenders

Asekho Tiwani – Mamelodi Sundowns



Gopolang Taunyane – Kaizer Chiefs



Tylon Smith – Stellenbosch FC



Neo Rapoo – SuperSport United



Siviwe Nkwali – Cape Town Spurs



Sifiso Timba – Kaizer Chiefs

Midfielders

Gomolemo Kekana – Mamelodi Sundowns



Patrick Autata – Cape Town City FC



Lazola Maku – SuperSport United



Mfundo Vilakazi – Kaizer Chiefs



Faiz Abrahams – Stellenbosch FC



Langelihle Phili – Stellenbosch FC



Shakeel April – Cape Town City FC



Kutlwano Letlhaku – Mamelodi Sundowns

Strikers

Jodh Ah Shene – Cape Town City FC



Thabang Mahlangu – SuperSport United

Coach

Raymond Madaka (head coach)



