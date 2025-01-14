Like no other the Bohoho embodies this year's ethos of fearless creativity

Daniela Gottschalk, developer of the landmark maximalist design project The Bohoho in Cape Town's Camps Bay, announces the key interior design trends for 2025 and leaves no room for boring excuses.

The Bohoho, photo by 9 Francolin Rd

Known as the wild child of interior design, Gottschalk makes the powerful prediction that “2025 will finally unleash limitless patterns and color combinations. There will be no holding back, no classic key themes, no no-go's. If you can imagine it, you can do it. And if you cannot imagine it, let someone else do it for you. Not everyone remembers where they hid the key to their creative chambers.“

Mix & Maximalist was identified by Pinterest as the search term to watch out for in 2025, including fabric wall decor, eclectic boho bedroom, and vintage maximalism. What Gottschalk started as a boutique resort in Camps Bay, The Bohoho, became 2025's trend term for pioneers of lush maximalism.

Undeniably, we are now encouraged to practice extensive layering of patterns and textures and fabrics and materials of all sorts. “My personal color theme is all shades of blue for depth, mixed with a soothing muddy gray-brown that balances the spices as a neutral or blood-orange red for vibrancy. Wallpapers are stronger than ever, used as accents or all over, wall to ceiling, in the closet above and beyond. Anything with walls can be papered and pampered.“

Daniela Gottschalk at The Bohoho, photo by Wesley Gerber

The Bohoho is a villa that lures content creators and production companies from around the globe to experience maximalism at its finest.

Visit Dani in Wonderland, including a breathtaking, glamorous ride down the rabbit hole of decor. This boutique resort resembles a contemporary rebirth of 1960s Palm Springs, oozing authenticity and audacity from every angle. It's currently available for vacation rentals or photo shoots.

For 2025, Gottschalk proclaims: “Anything goes... but in nuances rather than full frontal. This is not the time for a single style or a single showstopper, it is a team effort all over. Fabrics are on curtains, beds and even walls, in layered patterns and shades. Everything sits on top of each other without smothering the sidechick, but appreciating her. The whole spectacle unfolds like a stylish onion on a fancy interior design vegetable patch.“

It is a dramatic shift from practicality to individual creation. “You definitely need a statement lounge chair or coffee table with lots of books, vases or ashtrays on it. More than one lamp is mandatory and shall be placed everywhere but the ceiling. Light is not there to see, but to feel better.“

Gottschalk is known for encouraging unapologetic self-expression. With a background in marketing and psychology, her trend predictions come from social listening and the psychology of space. “As life becomes more unpredictable, people seem to have a greater need to create a home, a cocoon, a base, a refuge,“ she explains, delivering the interior trends for empowerment.

It is all about unapologetically surrounding yourself with your favorite pieces, colours and comfort. “Investing in a place to live seems, at least for a large group of people, to be preferable to 'running' or traveling away for a change of scenery. To borrow the German term tapetenwechsel ('change of wallpaper') is now literally more likely to happen at home than out there. You'd rather own what you've created than steal a fleeting glimpse as you pass by.“

More about The Bohoho at https://thebohoho.com/.



