BizTrends2025: The role of medical schemes in preventative healthcare and wellness trends

According to the Department of Health, South Africa has a high burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, many of which require dedicated and targeted prevention and treatment programmes.

Source: Supplied. Madelein O’Connell, Executive: Marketing, Sales and Corporate Relations at Bestmed Medical Scheme.

It is no surprise then that preventative healthcare and wellness programmes have emerged as critical cornerstones of modern medicine – which is all about keeping ahead of the game when it comes to health.

The increased focus on healthier lifestyles, early intervention and holistic wellness is not only reshaping how individuals approach their health, but also places focus on how medical schemes can and must play a crucial role in supporting this trend. As we step into 2025, we believe this trend will continue to drive the way in which preventative care and wellness programmes are accessed and delivered.

Preventative screenings and vaccinations: Most people agree that early detection for any condition can make a significant difference in treatment. Certainly, given the advances in early detection tools, this is changing the approach to preventative healthcare, with medical schemes playing an important role in making regular screenings more affordable. Today, coverage for mammograms, cholesterol tests and other diagnostic treatments encourage members to prioritise early detection and together with vaccination programmes, particularly those targeting malaria and other region-specific illnesses, are now increasingly being covered by medical schemes – a trend that is likely to expand and continue.

Personalised wellness programmes: The days of a ‘one-size fits all’ approach are slowly fading away, as today, personalised healthcare is viewed as a key component of preventative care. Advances in health data analytics, genetics and wearable technologies have increasingly allowed for personalised healthcare plans that address individual needs. Due to this, medical schemes are anticipated to respond by providing more tailored benefits that are specifically designed to address factors such as age groups, activity levels and health goals. For example, schemes now offer support to improve physical wellbeing, such as biokineticist consultations that provide physical health assessments and personalised exercise plans, as well as other interventions. Expectant mothers have access to pregnancy-focused wellness programmes, while members can benefit from consultations with dietitians and personalised nutrition plans to improve their eating habits. These plans can also help manage chronic illnesses related to nutrition, such as diabetes. This shift will continue as medical schemes find ways to enable their members to make sustainable, health-conscious decisions, while still benefiting from medical cover. It is important for members to know what benefits are available to them, as these are often provided at no additional cost.

Integration of digital health tools: Digital health tools and apps such as wearable watches, mobile devices, patient portals, and digitised health record platforms have also made preventative care more accessible and proactive. The rise of wearable devices and health apps has enabled real-time health tracking, allowing people to self-monitor their heart rate, sleeping patterns and glucose levels. Due to this shift, medical schemes are likely to examine other ways in which to partner with technology providers, from offering discounts on these devices or by including them in benefit packages. Of course, the continued integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into health solutions and programmes is also likely to drive the improvement of digital health solutions. Such advances in technology not only empower members to take charge of their health but also support medical schemes in developing and enhancing their offerings.

Mental health and holistic wellness: Mental health has been an important topic for some time now, however, the conversation has shifted, and far more people are recognising that emotional wellbeing is just as important as physical health. As such, medical schemes are stepping up by offering mental healthcare cover to address health concerns such as stress, anxiety and burnout. Take Bestmed Medical Scheme, for example, which offers various resources, including practical monthly online Tempo Wellness Webinars focused on mental and emotional wellbeing, as well as consultations with mental healthcare practitioners through members' supplementary benefits. Of course, telemedicine has also allowed for services such as virtual consultations or therapy sessions to gain traction, making mental healthcare more accessible. We have also seen that workplace wellness programmes are becoming more robust, with emphasis on stress-management and resilience-building exercises, which is very encouraging. These programmes not only increase individual wellbeing, but also improve productivity of employees in the workplace.

Challenges and opportunities

While the future of preventative healthcare looks promising, there are still challenges. Affordability and access continue to be key concerns, and medical schemes are examining ways to strike a balance between comprehensive benefits with cost-effectiveness. However, these challenges also present opportunities, and many medical schemes are investigating how to provide more affordable, inclusive preventative solutions by innovating benefit options and leveraging technology.

The future of preventative healthcare in 2025 and beyond

Looking ahead, it is clear that preventative healthcare is here to stay and will continue to influence the healthcare landscape. As such, medical schemes examining their strategies for 2025 and beyond will need to understand how to embrace this transformation, while still providing members with the tools, resources and information needed for proactive health management.

Members, in turn, are encouraged to participate and make use of these services provided by their medical schemes. By prioritising a proactive preventative and holistic wellness approach, collectively we can achieve a healthier more resilient society.