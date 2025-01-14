BizTrends2025: What IT decisions businesses should make in 2025

2025 has arrived, bringing questions surrounding what businesses will look like and how they will even operate in the second half of the 2020s. While some may describe the future as uncertain, one thing is crystal clear: technology is no longer a back-office function; it’s the very foundation of business success.

As we move deeper into the second half of the 2020s, businesses must make bold, strategic IT decisions. The stakes couldn’t be higher – success hinges on identifying key trends and acting decisively. Here are the top trends and insights that every business leader and decision-maker should consider to stay ahead this year.

1. AI for all

Artificial intelligence (AI) is officially no longer just for multinationals and highly resourced industry giants. The technology is now in the hands of users and entrepreneurs, who don’t require specialised skills or technical knowledge to wield it. For instance, Gartner predicts that by 2026, more than 80% of enterprises will have used generative AI (GenAI) APIs or models, or deployed GenAI-enabled applications in production environments.

These kinds of statistics reflect both the interest in AI by businesses, big and small, as well as the potential value they unlock through successful integrations. Local business leaders recognise that AI can help boost productivity and efficiency levels, improve the customer experience through data insights and recommendations, lead to new product and service launches, and enhance company-wide decision-making.

2. 5G has arrived

2025 is expected to be a year where South Africa’s telecommunications industry ramps up its investments in the rollout of 5G services, introducing products that are enabled with 5G and promising faster connectivity, improved access to information, and enhanced data transfer capabilities.

South Africa is the top-selling LTE laptop market in the world, which highlights the country’s growing appetite for high-speed, always-on connectivity. As 5G adoption scales, businesses and consumers alike will experience even greater benefits, like improved mobile data transfer speeds and IoT (internet of things) integration.

In fact, 5G is a key ingredient for the growth of IoT networks and ecosystems, enabling edge processing and storage as well as letting connected devices communicate with each other. 5G networks are also a net positive for businesses with distributed workforces and those with remote and hybrid working models, which in turn contribute to the greater trend of digital transformation at individual and enterprise levels.

3. Developing young minds

Just like any other sector, education is tapping new technologies to transform and augment the learning process. This year, there will be a greater emphasis on the role of EdTech and how educators and institutions align their curricula and methodologies to meet the changing needs of businesses and industries. AI is starting to play a greater role in distributing knowledge and supporting learners, while exciting new platforms like VR (virtual reality) pose a lot of opportunities for learners to immerse themselves in knowledge and applications.

To facilitate all this, institutions need to prioritise investments in essential hardware and electronic infrastructure. Laptops, tablets, and routers serve as the gateway through which learners can access digital ecosystems and communicate with each other; they form the bedrock for systems that will shape their careers and forge a new generation of professionals and innovators.

4. Cybersecurity as a business driver and protector

With forecasts that threat actors in 2025 will increase their use of AI to carry out sophisticated cyber attacks and that malware and ransomware will remain critical threats, businesses need to prioritise cybersecurity, build resilience, and take adequate steps to protect their digital infrastructure and assets.

The global cost of cybercrime is forecast to reach US$10.5tn this year, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.

However, there is more to cybersecurity than just avoiding phishing emails. Surveys have shown that business leaders view it as a revenue enabler. Security functions and solutions can unlock new business value by being proactive and assisting functions such as talent recruitment and operational stability. By making the case that cybersecurity initiatives are intrinsically tied to positive business outcomes, businesses in South Africa can get the most out of their security investments.

5. ‘Green’ technology is a must

Over the last half-decade, sustainability has become a critical priority for sectors worldwide, resulting in businesses prioritising environmentally friendly technologies and adopting ‘green’ practices. This includes minimising electronic waste, using energy-efficient devices and networks, and developing products that reflect the organisations’ own sustainability initiatives.

Importantly, embracing sustainability doesn’t have to be a costly exercise for local enterprises. Simply by utilising electronic devices and business solutions that feature a decreased environmental footprint, adhere to recycling initiatives, or prioritise energy efficiency without compromising performance or reliability, organisations of all shapes and sizes can embrace sustainability in an impactful way.

These trends and others will define business success in 2025; it's up to businesses to partner with technology partners that understand them and help them prepare for a digitally enhanced future.




