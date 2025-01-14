RedCap will finally fulfil 5G prophecy

You may be tired of 5G promises, but Reduced Capability (RedCap) technology is the telco industry’s best chance to finally unlock the promised opportunities. Designed to support mid-tier IoT applications, RedCap offers a balanced combination of capabilities and cost-efficiency, making it an ideal solution for the country’s rapidly expanding telecom and industrial sectors.

Introduced in 3GPP Release 17, RedCap is described as a bridge between the extremes of 5G – offering moderate data rates, lower power consumption, and reduced device complexity.

Oracle said in a white paper that “5G RedCap is a new device platform that bridges the capability and complexity gap… with an optimised design for mid-tier use cases.”

This makes it particularly suitable for applications such as wearables, industrial sensors, and smart grids – domains that are critical for South Africa’s economic growth.

New tricks for old hardware

One of RedCap’s most appealing features is its ability to integrate into existing 5G infrastructure with minimal additional hardware.

Because it is designed for devices that don't need the full capabilities of 5G but still need more than what low-power technologies can provide, telecom operators can leverage their existing 5G NR network infrastructure with a software upgrade.

This makes it a cost-effective solution for resource-strapped markets like South Africa.

Also, the reduced complexity of RedCap devices, which use fewer antennas and less bandwidth, further lowers deployment costs.

SME growth

South Africa’s SMEs are well-positioned to play a critical role in RedCap’s ecosystem.

An Ericsson report found that “RedCap can support peak data rates much higher than LTE Cat 1… backing applications that require more data throughput.”

Local SMEs can tap into this potential by developing RedCap-enabled IoT devices for smart grids, wearable health monitors, and industrial sensors.

Software development and network deployment services also present lucrative opportunities.

Industry-sized applications

Industrial IoT stands to gain the most from RedCap.

In its case studies, the GSMA outlined how RedCap has been integrated into China’s smart manufacturing systems, enabling real-time data transmission and predictive maintenance.

These capabilities could be pivotal for South African industries looking to transition towards Industry 4.0.

Oracle concurred, saying that “5G RedCap expands to accommodate new use cases with increased reliability… essential for industrial applications.”

Finally smart cities

RedCap should bring transformative potential for urban development by enabling smart city applications like automated traffic management and environmental monitoring, it could help South African municipalities address challenges such as congestion and pollution.

GSMA reported that by linking diverse smart devices and sensors within the city, 5G RedCap enables real-time monitoring and management.

Lower device costs and energy-efficient design makes RedCap an attractive alternative to traditional 5G solutions.

RedCap modules today generally cost 50% to 60% less than conventional 5G NR modules, which means lower upfront capital expenditure.

This affordability, combined with extended battery life, is crucial for a country like South Africa, where cost-efficiency often dictates technology adoption.

Hurdles to clear

Despite its promise, deploying RedCap technology in SA will require extensive training for telecom operators and upskilling SMEs.

Achieving widespread device compatibility and ensuring reliable network slicing are critical for large-scale implementation.

Close collaboration between government bodies, enterprises, academic institutions, and other stakeholders will promote the formulation of 5G RedCap standards and application of best practices.

RedCap is an opportunity to leapfrog into a digitally connected future with its cost-efficiency, scalability, and support for diverse applications.