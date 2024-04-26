Leading trends shaping South Africa's business landscape for 2025

Rapid technological innovation, shifting societal priorities, and a heightened focus on sustainability from businesses across all sectors are shaping the global landscape as we rapidly approach 2025.

Some key trends that have become apparent include the rise of AI, the expansion of green technologies, and the adoption of immersive experiences.

South African businesses follow and adapt to emerging global trends, and hearing from business leaders from a variety of sectors helps us understand where we are heading in 2025:

Cashless payments, MNO super apps and digital currencies

The global payments landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation. New technologies coupled with the rising demand for seamless, secure, and efficient transactions have spurred on an exciting new era of innovation and growth. With 2025 fast approaching, Luke Kyohere, group chief product and innovation officer at Onafriq, points out some important trends that will shape the future of payments.

“Until recently, real-time payments have been used in Africa for cross-border mobile money payments, but less so for traditional payments. We are seeing companies like Mastercard investing in this area, as well as central banks in Africa putting focus on this.

In 2025, we will also see the continued acceleration of cashless payments across Africa. B2B payments in particular will also increase. Digital payments began between individuals but are now becoming commonplace for larger corporate transactions.

In the cryptocurrency space, we will see an increase in the use of stablecoins like United States Digital Currency (USDC) and Tether (USDT) which are linked to US dollars. These will come to replace traditional cryptocurrencies as their price point is more stable.

This year, many countries will begin preparing for Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), government-backed digital currencies which use blockchain. The increased uptake of digital currencies reflects the maturity of distributed ledger technology and improved API availability.

Lastly, to get more from their platforms, mobile network operators are building comprehensive service platforms, integrating multiple payment experiences into a single app. This reflects the shift of many users moving from text-based services to mobile apps.

Rather than offering a single service, super apps are packing many other services into a single app. For example, apps which may have previously been used primarily for lending, now have options for saving and paying bills.”

AI-powered insights

Businesses have adopted AI into their everyday use, simply because it allows for a more efficient operation. AI-powered insights are becoming increasingly prominent because of the ability to analyse big data quickly and provide actionable recommendations for both the business and the consumer.

"As we approach 2025, businesses are increasingly leveraging technology to create more connected, resilient, and intelligent operations. From automation and AI-powered insights to enhanced customer experiences through unified platforms, technology is fuelling a wave of transformation.

"At Zoho, we're observing a growing shift toward integrated solutions that simplify processes while driving agility and innovation. In the year ahead, we anticipate further advancements in AI-driven personalisation, broader adoption of low-code platforms for faster deployments, and a stronger emphasis on data security and privacy.

"These developments will not only reshape how businesses operate but also redefine the way they engage with customers—enabling deeper, more meaningful connections," says Andrew Bourne Zoho regional country manager.

The future of property: Foreign investment, sustainability, and AI

The new year could see us bring significant shifts in the property and lending sectors, largely driven by technological advancements and changing consumer behaviours. With these developments in play, there are a few trends that can be expected to alter and transform the property market next year.

Perhaps one of the most noticeable is more foreign buyers, with semigration proving to be an ongoing trend. People are purchasing homes abroad for greener pastures, and South Africa has seen an increase in these foreign buyers, especially with an interest rate that works in their favour. Another trend to look out for is sustainability. South Africa continues to see more and more homes go off the grid.

A shift to solo buying is another contender to look out for, with data suggesting that fewer people are buying homes together now than they did 10 years ago. Finally, there is the evergreen trend of AI, and specifically, how it will transform the property sector.

In 2025, South Africans can expect to see AI powered underwriting and processes that will enhance the understanding of the property market, and, in turn, ultimately drive investment.

Bradd Bendall, national head of sales at BetterBond, says, “Embracing innovation while keeping the customer at the heart of everything we do is the key to thriving in an evolving market. In 2025, we must not only adapt, but also lead the way in transforming the bond origination experience.”

Immersive travel experiences

“As we approach 2025, the travel landscape is being shaped by a desire for slower, more thoughtful and immersive experiences. Whether it's the introspective journey of a solo traveller, the tranquillity of an extended stay, or the awe of encountering nature's wonders, travel is becoming less about ticking boxes and more about creating lasting memories.

In particular, we anticipate that many travellers will opt to spend extended periods in one place, allowing themselves to settle into the rhythm of a destination. At Kruger Gate Hotel it’s something we’ve been seeing for a while now - guests staying longer, taking the time to just ‘be’ and enjoy nature.

This approach makes it easier to fully appreciate the destination – whether it's savouring the changing landscape over morning coffee or taking unhurried walks through nearby towns and villages.

It’s a slower, more considered form of travel that allows for deeper relaxation and a more meaningful connection with the environment,” says Miguel Farinha, hotel manager of Kruger Gate Hotel.