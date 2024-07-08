Retail Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Pareto LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    V&A Waterfront launches 2025 Makers Landing Food Incubator Programme

    3 Jan 2025
    3 Jan 2025
    The V&A Waterfront is searching for local food entrepreneurs to participate in the Makers Landing Food Incubator Programme in 2025.
    Source:
    Source: www.facebook.com

    The 12-month programme is designed to nurture and empower food entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary skills to scale their businesses, access to kitchen equipment, production facilities and access to the growing economic opportunities in the region.

    During the incubation programme, food entrepreneurs gain access to bespoke business development support, business mentorship and coaching, technical support, product development, market readiness and opportunities, export readiness, networking sessions and product development to help take their business to the next level.

    This approach is designed to develop their businesses and entrepreneurship skills while providing a practical learning experience.

    The incubation programme is broken down into three phases:

    The pre-incubation phase (three months) is dedicated to identifying gaps in the business, key focus areas and building a strategy for future growth. This includes selection, contracting, baseline assessments and development maps.

    The incubation phase (five months) is a comprehensive business development programme to prepare the entrepreneur for running a successful food business and scaling its operation which includes but is not limited to regular health checks to assess implementation, scale of operations (funding readiness, market support and funding opportunities), brand development, media and public relations, market readiness and bespoke programme technical support.

    The growth phase (four months) focuses on driving access to market. A dedicated team is assigned to assist each business with market exposure and unlocking growth opportunities.

    Visit Incubator - Makers Landing to find out more.

    Applications close: 31 January 2025

    Read more: V&A Waterfront, food entrepreneurs, Makers Landing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz