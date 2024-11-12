Retail ESG
    Pick n Pay assists in saving the African penguins

    3 Jan 2025
    3 Jan 2025
    Pick n Pay has partnered with the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) in a colouring-in campaign.
    Photo by on
    Photo by Jen Dries on Unsplash

    With their adorable appearance and iconic place in mainstream movies such as Happy Feet and Madagascar, it’s hard to imagine a world without penguins, but many of these vulnerable seabirds are critically endangered.

    The African penguin is the only penguin in Africa, but their numbers are dwindling rapidly every year.

    To help save the species, Pick n Pay has partnered with the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) on a fun and impactful initiative – a colouring-in campaign that educates and raises awareness and funds while keeping children entertained this holiday season.

    Pick n Pay has placed a penguin colouring-in template in local newspapers, and readers are encouraged to bring it to life with their creativity, give it a name, and send it to Pick n Pay via WhatsApp at 060 070 3037. Pick n Pay will donate R1 to Sanccob for every coloured-in penguin received, with a minimum donation of R50,000.

    “This initiative is a simple yet meaningful way for families to help play their role in protecting the African penguin,” says Tessa Chamberlain, Pick n Pay marketing director. “Let’s protect these amazing little seabirds so they can keep waddling on our South African beaches.”

    The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies the African penguin as critically endangered, meaning it's one step away from extinction in the wild. The African penguin has already lost 97% of its population and could be extinct by 2025 if we don’t help to protect them.

    “It’s heartbreaking to think that future generations might never see an African penguin in its natural habitat. This campaign supports Sanccob’s crucial conservation work and helps educate children about the importance of protecting the penguin and their environment,” adds Chamberlain.

    As a responsible retailer, Pick n Pay has long championed environmental sustainability and ocean conservation. A founding member of the WWF-SASSI (South African Sustainable Seafood Initiative), Pick n Pay ensures that its seafood products are responsibly sourced to protect marine ecosystems and promote sustainable fishing practices.

    The colouring in penguin templates can be found in local newspapers and can also be downloaded from PnP’s Facebook page.

    Read more: Pick n Pay, SANCCOB, African penguin, Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, Tessa Chamberlain
