ATM 2024 to explore transformative innovation, entrepreneurship in global travel

International policymakers and industry executives are set to gather in the United Arab Emirates for the 31st Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024. Scheduled to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 6 May to 9 May, the event will examine the role of entrepreneurship and innovation in transforming the global tourism industry.

Source: Supplied

Over 200 speakers will participate in more than 50 sessions during the four-day event. Experts from around the world will take to ATM’s Global Stage and Future Stage (formerly the Travel Tech Stage) to address some of the sector’s most pressing issues, including the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI), the future of aviation, how to stand out in the luxury segment, retail tourism, and sustainable travel.

As the Middle East’s leading exhibition for inbound and outbound travel and tourism professionals, ATM 2024 will build on last year’s record-breaking 30th edition with its theme: Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship . Exhibitors and attendees will have the chance to explore new market opportunities, the benefits of collaboration and connectivity, how to attract investment and more.

Innovating global travel

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Market, says: "The future of the global travel industry will be shaped by innovators and entrepreneurs, which is why we are so excited to shine a spotlight on the latest insights and technologies at ATM 2024.

From startups to established brands, this year’s exhibition will showcase fresh thinking on how the sector can enhance customer experiences, drive efficiency and deliver positive economic impacts across the Middle East and beyond."

Exhibitor participation is expected to be 23% higher than last year, making ATM 2024 the largest edition in the event’s history. Growth is expected across all show verticals, including regional year-on-year upticks for the Middle East (19% larger), Europe (32% larger), Asia (20% larger) and Africa (28% larger).

The exhibition’s sold-out Travel Tech space will be 56% greater on the show floor, with products from the sector demonstrating 33% growth year on year. Hotel participation, meanwhile, is projected to be 21% higher than last year.

Diverse topics on the agenda

This year’s edition will once again enable attendees to move beyond traditional leisure travel by exploring opportunities related to luxury, business, and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE). ATM 2024 will feature an array of discussions on these subjects, including sessions dedicated to premium offerings, healthcare meetings, global business travel, sustainable procurement, sporting events and more.

Speakers at ATM 2024 will explore a series of emerging and established market segments, such as experiential, accessible and multi-generational travel, highlighting opportunities for growth, transformation and disruption.

Delegates will also consider the implications of advancements in fields such as AI and how these technologies are impacting the Middle East’s travel industry.

"With less than a month to go before the international travel community converges on Dubai, we are looking forward to welcoming our biggest-ever cohort of exhibitors and guest speakers," Curtis adds. "For more than 30 years, ATM has provided a forum in which participants can share insights, overcome challenges and seize opportunities, and the 2024 edition will be no exception."