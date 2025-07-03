Finance Economy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Perfect WordVarsity VibeOnPoint PROld Mutual SMEgoTractor OutdoorCoronationAICPA & CIMASAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    South African private sector treads water in June

    South African private sector activity held steady in June, while business confidence slipped to its lowest level in nearly four years, a survey showed on Thursday, 3 July 2025.
    By Johannesburg bureau
    3 Jul 2025
    3 Jul 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 50.1, eking out only a sliver of growth, compared with May's 50.8. Readings above 50 indicate growth in business activity, while below that signals contractions.

    June saw declines in output and new orders but growth in employment and inventories.

    Private-sector output levels contracted for the first time in three months, reversing May's four-year high growth rate.

    New business volumes fell fractionally, marking the first decline since March, driven by ongoing weakness in export orders, which contracted for the third consecutive month.

    Business confidence weakened, with optimism about future activity slipping to its lowest level in nearly four years.

    "The drop in business expectations to their lowest since July 2021 shows that firms are growing increasingly nervous about the domestic and non-domestic economic outlook," said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

    Employment was a bright spot, with staffing levels rising for the second time in three months and marking the fastest increase since May 2024, primarily driven by the service sector.

    Supply-chain performance improved, with the second-quarter recovery marking the longest period of improvement in nearly nine years, attributed to reduced port disruptions and lower input demand.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz