4 ways to measure what counts: Attention, not clicks

An impression does not necessarily mean a real person saw and took notice of your ad. A click does not prove that a user landed on your site – it could be a frustrated finger accidentally clicking through rather than closing the ad.

Natascha Torres, head of digital media strategy at iqbusiness asks are you buying media or buying attention? (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

Without the right monitoring and placement controls in place, some ads may be served below the fold, skipped in seconds or exposed to low-quality traffic rather than attentive audiences.

While programmatic advertising remains one of the most powerful ways for brands to reach audiences at scale, campaign success can sometimes appear easier to prove than it really is.

Campaign dashboards often look fantastic with high reach, excellent click-through rates (CTRs) and efficient costs per thousand impressions (CPM). But the question that many marketers and agencies are not asking is whether these metrics reflect real impact for the brand.

What matters among those metrics is how many people really paid attention.

Are users paying attention?

This is why advertisers need to look beyond campaigns that look good on paper and ask whether they deliver measurable brand impact or business outcomes.

Forward-thinking advertisers and agencies are moving away from volume-based metrics towards measurements that consider whether users are paying attention.

In a fragmented media landscape where users are constantly scrolling, skipping, swiping and multitasking, attention is scarce. But it is one of the most valuable commodities on the internet.

Research shows that attention correlates more strongly with outcomes like brand recall, consideration and conversion than traditional metrics like impressions or clicks.

Measuring attention is not as easy as measuring CTRs or CPMs, but it paints a more accurate picture of business impact. When you are looking at attention, you are not just measuring whether users were exposed to an ad, but also whether they engaged with it.

This is not just about whether the ad was served, but whether it was noticed, processed, and remembered.

4 ways to measure attention

To measure attention, you need to use a combination of platform tools, third-party solutions and behavioural signals:

Platform-based brand lift studies Programmatic platforms like Meta and YouTube offer brand lift studies that measure shifts in awareness, recall and intent after exposure to ads. These studies help connect media activity to real changes in perception. Third-party verification and attention tools Solutions like DoubleVerify, IAS, and Adelaide provide deeper insights into viewability, time-in-view, screen share and predictive attention scores. These tools filter out invalid traffic and assess whether ads had the opportunity to be seen. They are also easy to integrate into Meta, Google and programmatic demand-side platforms (DSPs) like DV360. Engagement-based metrics On social platforms, engagement signals such as video completion rates, watch time, saves and shares are ways to measure attention. A “like” is easy, whereas a full video view or share indicates deeper engagement. On-site behavioural signals Beyond-the-click metrics like session duration, pages per session, scroll depth and bounce rate show whether users are genuinely engaging with your content after arriving on your site.

Moving from media efficiency to media effectiveness

Moving from volume-based metrics towards measuring attention is about optimising for quality of outcomes rather than scale.

Attention encourages a mindset shift from buying the cheapest media to buying the most effective media.his means using the controls available within programmatic and other digital channels to prioritise placements that are viewable and uncluttered.

Spending should be targeted at quality placements and environments where users are more engaged and more likely to pay attention. Perhaps even more importantly, brands need to invest in high-quality creative that captures and holds attention.

Even the best placement will not perform if the ad itself doesn’t resonate.

Creative the biggest attention driver

Creative is often the single biggest driver of attention. Given that brands need to compete for attention and not just CTRs and CPMs, we need to start looking at ad performance as a creative problem and not just as a media challenge.

Strong attention-driven creative:

Hooks the viewer within the first 2–3 seconds



Is tailored to platform behaviour (e.g., vertical video for mobile)

Uses storytelling or emotion to sustain interest



Communicates value quickly and clearly

Brands that test and iterate creative based on attention signals tend to see significantly better performance over time.

A more holistic measurement framework

Embracing attention signals is not about throwing the volume-related metrics out the window.

It means moving towards a more layered approach that connects delivery (impressions and reach), attention (viewability, time-in-view, engagement), and outcomes (brand lift, conversions, revenue).

This enables marketers to understand not just what happened, but why – and to optimise creative and placement to get better business outcomes.