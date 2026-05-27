How marketers can drive awareness of the economic power of buying local

Marketers have a plumb opportunity to direct a subtle revolution, during a strategic point in the economic trajectory of the country. This opportunity tills the ground for marketing firms to optimise growth in terms of the bottom line, brand influence, creativity and collaborations.

Here it is! There is a much-needed quiet revolution available to every South African, and it requires nothing more than reading a label and buying local – whenever there is an option. However, most must be conscientised of the power behind their buying habits. This is not a political manifesto. Not a protest march. Just the simple act of looking at a product in a shop and asking: was this made here? That one question, asked by enough people, enough times, carries the power to reshape an economy.

The meat and the potatoes of the matter is bread and butter decisions

South Africa is at an inflection point. Unemployment sits at 33.5%, and among youth, that figure climbs to a devastating 46.6%. The National Development Plan (NDP), adopted by Cabinet in 2012 as the country's long-term blueprint, calls for the creation of 11 million new jobs and the reduction of unemployment to 6% by 2030. These are not aspirational numbers. They are a contract. And fulfilling them requires every actor in the economy, government, business, and citizen to play their part. For ordinary South Africans, that part is deceptively simple: buy local, buy consciously and buy often.

Initiatives like the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan exist as a conduit in this space. The government says: “The Nedlac Localisation Working Group agreed to localise up to R200bn of additional production over a five-year period. They have identified 42 products ranging from edible oils to furniture, fruit concentrates, personal protective equipment, steel products and green economy inputs that can be sourced locally.”

A consistent national shift toward buying local goods could unlock more than 2% in additional GDP growth. The SMME sector supports 13.4 million jobs, with only 37% of the total 3 million SMMEs formally registered, yet unemployment continues to sit at 33.5%. These figures are not just statistics; they represent a problem and consumer choices sit at the centre of the solution.

At the recent 14th Annual Proudly South African Buy Local Summit & Expo in Johannesburg, Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni reinforced the urgency by linking localisation directly to national employment goals. “We are confident this will make a significant contribution towards our NDP target of 9 million of the 11 million jobs by 2030 being created through MSMEs,” she emphasised, underscoring that supporting local enterprises is essential for job creation and economic rebuilding.

The job creation burden largely falls on small business, and time is not a luxury they have. What's needed is a smarter conversation between consumers and the businesses that serve them. Buying local has always sounded noble; what it needs now is a direct, honest link to the jobs it protects. That's a story marketers should be telling louder.

The Marketer's Pivotal Role in Building Consumer Consciousness

Buying local in South Africa is a strategic economic cycle. When consumers choose local goods, their money stays in the economy, supporting jobs, supply chains, product development and community stability. Ultimately benefiting the buyers themselves. It also builds national pride, turning everyday purchases into acts of solidarity. Marketers play a key role in driving this shift by educating consumers on local labelling, promoting local procurement and reshaping shopping habits.

Ways marketers can drive this shift include:

Label education and visibility: Marketers can run targeted campaigns educating shoppers on reading labels, countering price-driven decisions with value-based messaging about long-term economic benefits.

Marketers can run targeted campaigns educating shoppers on reading labels, countering price-driven decisions with value-based messaging about long-term economic benefits. Storytelling with economic impact: Campaigns that go beyond product features to illustrate real economic outcomes. 'Your purchase of this locally made garment keeps a factory worker employed, supports a rural supplier and keeps money circulating in our communities', for example. Emotional narratives linking personal choice to family livelihoods and national strength can build deeper engagement than generic appeals.

Campaigns that go beyond product features to illustrate real economic outcomes. 'Your purchase of this locally made garment keeps a factory worker employed, supports a rural supplier and keeps money circulating in our communities', for example. Emotional narratives linking personal choice to family livelihoods and national strength can build deeper engagement than generic appeals. Challenge small businesses to be more creative: A direct call for increased ingenuity for local products to thrive in their localisation marketing narrative when pitted against international competitors.

A direct call for increased ingenuity for local products to thrive in their localisation marketing narrative when pitted against international competitors. Promote a cultural shift: By framing purchases as investments in shared prosperity, marketers can elevate localisation from a slogan to an organic disposition and cultural norm.

By framing purchases as investments in shared prosperity, marketers can elevate localisation from a slogan to an organic disposition and cultural norm. Leveraging digital and social proof: Utilising platforms to share user-generated content, testimonials from local entrepreneurs and data on job creation, from studies and official statements, tied to local spending to humanise the movement and serve as a 'show and prove' of some sorts.

Utilising platforms to share user-generated content, testimonials from local entrepreneurs and data on job creation, from studies and official statements, tied to local spending to humanise the movement and serve as a 'show and prove' of some sorts. Partnerships and increased collaborations: Collaborating with influencers, retailers and corporates to embed 'buy local' prompts at point-of-sale, online checkouts and advertising. Such connections can scale impact.

Collaborating with influencers, retailers and corporates to embed 'buy local' prompts at point-of-sale, online checkouts and advertising. Such connections can scale impact. Advocacy for local competitiveness against international rivals: Threats like illicit goods and ultra-cheap online imports remain a challenge, but marketers can counter this by promoting the quality, sustainability and ethical standards of local products, helping them stand out both at home and internationally.

Threats like illicit goods and ultra-cheap online imports remain a challenge, but marketers can counter this by promoting the quality, sustainability and ethical standards of local products, helping them stand out both at home and internationally. Promoting inclusivity, strengthening rural and marginalised businesses: Marketing can help make the economy more inclusive by shining a spotlight on rural and township businesses, connecting them to larger buyers and supply chains. By telling the stories of local artisans, agro-processors and small manufacturers, marketers can show consumers how their purchasing choices help circulate wealth to underserved communities, create jobs where they're needed most and reduce the gap between urban and rural areas.

A call for marketers to lead the charge

Localisation succeeds when government, business and consumers align. Every marketing campaign that educates, inspires and normalises choosing local contributes to the NDP's employment vision, builds producer competitiveness and fosters an inclusive economy. In doing so, marketers do more than sell products, they help build a stronger, prouder and more self-reliant South Africa.



