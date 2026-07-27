Sappi joins ZDHC programme to drive sustainable textile production

Dissolving wood pulp producer Sappi has joined the ZDHC Foundation’s Roadmap to Zero Programme as part of an effort to bolster chemical safety and environmental standards across its global operations.

Through its Sappi Verve brand, the company supplies the global fashion and textile sectors with premium dissolving wood pulp (DWP)—a renewable raw material used in producing soft, breathable fabrics for everyday apparel, professional wear, and home textiles.

Value-chain collaboration

As a primary raw material supplier, the company noted that driving meaningful sustainability requires cooperation beyond its own operational borders. By joining the ZDHC platform, Sappi aims to work alongside fibre producers, manufacturers, and fashion brands to address shared sectoral challenges, particularly around water stewardship and supply chain traceability.

"Our collaboration with ZDHC strengthens our ability to support our customers and suppliers in meeting evolving industry expectations," said Krelyne Andrew, head of sustainability at Sappi Verve.

"Responsible textile manufacturing doesn’t just start at the garment factory. For Sappi Verve, it’s about bridging the gap between raw material and downstream manufacturing, reflecting the belief that meaningful environmental progress is a shared responsibility, requiring partnerships at every stage of the fabric's journey."