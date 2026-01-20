South Africa
    Bloomwit introduces PR services aimed at improving SME visibility across Africa

    Bloomwit has launched a public relations offering aimed at helping African small and medium-sized enterprises improve visibility and credibility in increasingly competitive markets.
    20 Jan 2026
    Source: Pexels

    The new service, introduced by the Business Communications Academy, is designed to support SMEs through strategic storytelling, media engagement, thought leadership and data-informed communication. It targets a long-standing challenge for the sector, where businesses with established products and services often struggle to gain market recognition.

    According to Bloomwit, the scale of the challenge is significant, with an estimated 44 million formal SMEs operating across Africa. As competition intensifies, visibility and clear communication are becoming central to growth rather than optional extras.

    Gloria Oti, head of operations at Bloomwit, said the organisation’s expansion into SME-focused PR builds on its existing role in business communications training. She said the new offering aims to help smaller businesses communicate more effectively with key stakeholders, including customers and investors.

    Public relations has historically been underutilised by SMEs, often due to cost concerns and uncertainty around return on investment. However, Bloomwit argues that changing market conditions are shifting perceptions, with strategic communication increasingly seen as essential for growth and long-term sustainability.

    The PR services have been structured to accommodate the financial and operational constraints faced by smaller businesses. Bloomwit said engagements begin with an assessment of each client’s objectives and resources, with communication strategies developed to prioritise measurable outcomes.

    The launch comes as Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem continues to expand, increasing demand for accessible professional services that can support business growth. Bloomwit positions the new PR offering as part of a broader effort to enable SMEs to compete more effectively and scale sustainably across the continent.

