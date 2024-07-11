Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

V5 DigitalBroad MediaAFDAArora OnlineWavemakerHuman8DentsuMamela MediaSo InteractivePrimedia BroadcastingScan DisplayVicinity MediaJoe PublicRogerwilcoMDNTVEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    L'Oréal Paris SA partners with Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe in new campaign

    11 Jul 2024
    11 Jul 2024
    L'Oréal Paris South Africa has revealed a new campaign partnership with South African rugby icons Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe.
    South African rugby icons Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe star in the new campaign. Source: Supplied.
    South African rugby icons Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe star in the new campaign. Source: Supplied.

    Star power

    This collaboration will see de Klerk lending his star power in L'Oréal Paris Elvive and Men Expert campaigns, while Kolbe will spearhead the L'Oréal Paris Men Expert campaign.

    "The opportunity to partner with a brand like L'Oréal Paris, a brand synonymous with excellence, is truly an honour," said de Klerk. "The brand resonates with my commitment to looking and feeling my best, both on and off the field."

    Echoing this sentiment, Kolbe added, "Partnering with L'Oréal Paris Men Expert is an incredible opportunity to inspire men to invest more time into their appearance and well-being. This campaign is about empowering men to embrace self-care and confidence. It's a message that resonates deeply with me, both as an athlete and as a person."

    L'Or&#233;al Paris SA partners with Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe in new campaign

    Modern man

    "Welcoming Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe to the L'Oréal Paris Men Expert family is a moment of immense pride for us," shared Ayanda Mackay, brand business lead for L'Oréal Paris Southern Africa.

    “Their steadfast dedication, palpable passion, and genuine authenticity perfectly encapsulate the essence of our brand. This campaign is a testament to our commitment to celebrating empowerment, honouring cultural richness, and emphasising the importance of self-care for the modern man.”

    #OrchidsandOnions: Siya and Rachel Kolisi make a dynamic duo in FNB ad
    #OrchidsandOnions: Siya and Rachel Kolisi make a dynamic duo in FNB ad

      5 Jun 2023

    Read more: rugby, campaign, Cheslin Kolbe
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Cheslin Kolbe launches foundation aimed at community outreach
    MoonsportCheslin Kolbe launches foundation aimed at community outreach
    2 Jul 2024
    Famous creatives told to get lost as the French agency’s sharp copy zeroes in on the competition’s USP. Source: Supplied.
    Creatives excluded from Epica Awards Jury in BETC's witty new campaign
    2 Jul 2024
    Robot Boii is the face of the new campaign. Source: Supplied.
    Pin Pop launches new flavour with #PopaWithPinPop campaign starring Robot Boii
    24 Jun 2024
    Cheslin Kolbe named Prime Hydration ambassador
    Cheslin Kolbe named Prime Hydration ambassador
    10 Jun 2024
    SA rugby stars joins forces with Nescaf&#233; in Make Your World campaign
    SA rugby stars joins forces with Nescafé in Make Your World campaign
    5 Jun 2024
    Levergy has won Gold at the MENA region Warc Awards.
    Levergy and Telkom's #StandTall campaign wins Gold at MENA Warc Awards
    22 May 2024
    #BehindtheCampaign: Auto & General's Suddenly campaign takes national DOOH by storm
    #BehindtheCampaign: Auto & General's Suddenly campaign takes national DOOH by storm
    3 May 2024
    Fine agency is a finalist for their campaign.
    South Africa's Fine agency named finalist at NYF Health Awards
    2 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz