L'Oréal Paris SA partners with Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe in new campaign

L'Oréal Paris South Africa has revealed a new campaign partnership with South African rugby icons Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe.

South African rugby icons Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe star in the new campaign. Source: Supplied.

Star power

This collaboration will see de Klerk lending his star power in L'Oréal Paris Elvive and Men Expert campaigns, while Kolbe will spearhead the L'Oréal Paris Men Expert campaign.

"The opportunity to partner with a brand like L'Oréal Paris, a brand synonymous with excellence, is truly an honour," said de Klerk. "The brand resonates with my commitment to looking and feeling my best, both on and off the field."

Echoing this sentiment, Kolbe added, "Partnering with L'Oréal Paris Men Expert is an incredible opportunity to inspire men to invest more time into their appearance and well-being. This campaign is about empowering men to embrace self-care and confidence. It's a message that resonates deeply with me, both as an athlete and as a person."

Modern man

"Welcoming Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe to the L'Oréal Paris Men Expert family is a moment of immense pride for us," shared Ayanda Mackay, brand business lead for L'Oréal Paris Southern Africa.

“Their steadfast dedication, palpable passion, and genuine authenticity perfectly encapsulate the essence of our brand. This campaign is a testament to our commitment to celebrating empowerment, honouring cultural richness, and emphasising the importance of self-care for the modern man.”