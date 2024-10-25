A SA retail first, Checkers Sixty60 takes to the sky

In a South African grocery retail first, Checkers has taken to the skies in a specially branded aeroplane.

In a SA first for retail, Checkers Sixty60 has taken to the skies (image supplied)

The Lift plane emblazoned with “Sixty60” on its sides and “Checkers” on its belly, was first spotted at the OR Tambo International airport on Thursday, 24 October.

In collaboration with airline Lift, the teal Airbus A320 conducted its maiden flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town at 10 am on that day.

It will continue to operate on regularly scheduled flights between Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town this summer.

Aviation enthusiasts and plane spotters can track the aircraft through this page, operated by Lift, online via its registration number ZS-GAS.

This festive season Checkers will be adding something xtra special to its offering to bring beloved family members together. Watch this space – more will be revealed soon.