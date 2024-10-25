Marketing & Media Digital
    Beyond cookies: How conversions API and server-side GTM are shaping data collection

    By Zintle Nkomo, issued by Dentsu
    25 Oct 2024
    As digital marketing grows more sophisticated, the balance between insightful tracking and protecting user privacy has become a critical challenge. With regulations tightening, agencies must embrace smarter tools to ensure they collect accurate data while respecting user privacy. Let’s explore how the Conversions API (CAPI) and Server-Side Google Tag Manager (GTM) are revolutionising tracking, particularly within Africa’s evolving privacy landscape.
    Why tracking needs to evolve

    Privacy regulations and cookie restrictions are making traditional tracking methods less reliable. For agencies, the challenge is to gather meaningful insights while respecting user privacy. To stay effective, brands need to adopt forward-thinking solutions that maintain data accuracy and privacy compliance.

    Author: Zintle Nkomo, analytics and reporting lead at dentsu Performance Media
    Understanding Africa’s growing privacy regulations

    As digital activity expands across Africa, countries are rolling out regulations to protect user data. From Nigeria to South Africa, these laws are reshaping how agencies approach data collection. African markets, now influenced by global regulations like GDPR, present both challenges and opportunities for those willing to innovate in privacy-conscious tracking.

    The conversions API: A smarter way to track

    CAPI is transforming how brands track user actions. By sending conversion events directly to platforms via servers rather than relying on client-side methods, brands can still capture key data – even when users have opted out of cookies. This ensures tracking stays accurate and compliant with privacy laws.

    Server-side Google Tag Manager: Taking control of data

    Server-Side GTM allows agencies to manage tracking from their own servers, offering more control over data collection. This setup reduces website load times, improves data security, and provides a smoother user experience.

    The power of combining CAPI and server-side GTM

    When used together, CAPI and Server-Side GTM create a comprehensive tracking system. Server-side GTM captures user interactions, which are then sent to CAPI for accurate logging. This combination ensures that even users who’ve opted out of traditional tracking are still included in valuable insights.

    The future of tracking in Africa

    As African markets adapt to privacy regulations, brands need to stay agile. Several key trends are emerging: privacy-first solutions, AI-powered analytics, and cross-channel tracking – all of which require innovative tools to balance compliance with performance.

    The convergence of Conversions API and Server-Side GTM presents a pivotal shift in digital tracking. This combination not only enhances the accuracy and reliability of data collection but also strengthens privacy compliance – a growing concern across African markets and globally. For brands and agencies looking to future-proof their strategies, embracing these tools is key to staying ahead in a privacy-conscious world. In a landscape where trust and transparency are paramount, the brands that get it right will be the ones to lead the way.

    About Zintle Nkomo

    Zintle Nkomo is analytics and reporting lead at dentsu Performance Media.
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
