Jacaranda FM announces #HerPerfectPitch2024 winner: Empowering women entrepreneurs in South Africa

In a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, Jacaranda FM proudly revealed the winner of the #HerPerfectPitch2024 competition supported by Spar, an initiative designed to empower women entrepreneurs across Mzansi by providing them with the tools and resources to elevate their businesses to new heights.

During an exclusive ceremony held at Jacaranda FM’s studios, the Top 10 finalists were each awarded R100,000 in Jacaranda FM airtime, part of a larger R2m advertising package. Deirdre King, managing director at Jacaranda FM, shared her excitement: “Each of these finalists has earned their spot. With a listener base of 1.3 million on Jacaranda FM, these women will be exposed to unmatched opportunities to grow their businesses.”

Grand prize winner: Setsong Tea Crafters

Taking home the coveted grand prize is Retang Phaahla of Setsong Tea Crafters, a social enterprise dedicated to producing premium indigenous tea in partnership with the communities of Ga Phaahla village and Ga Matlala Ramoshebo. Phaahla’s journey began with her mother and elder women from Sekhukhune, who discovered the health benefits of the indigenous tea they had long consumed. Today, Setsong Tea Crafters is a thriving business that supplies its distinctive teas to top retailers in South Africa and abroad.

As the grand prize winner, Setsong Tea Crafters will receive:

R500,000 worth of advertising on Jacaranda FM



A custom-produced radio advert with digital amplification on Jacaranda FM platforms



A six-week mentorship program with mentorship opportunities from Jacaranda FM and Spar senior leaders



Tailor-made business model development



Consultations on research, branding, digital strategies, and PR

“The mentorship is what I’m most excited about. This prize means sustainability and job creation, as well as exposure of indigenous knowledge systems that were previous looked down on and look past – my forefathers are getting recognition, and I’m fulfilling their dream. I’m so excited to build the rural economy and industrialise indigenous knowledge systems.” Said Retang Phaalha, CEO of Setsong Tea Crafters.

Celebrating second place: Hakem Energies and Sun Diverse Group

Two exceptional entrepreneurs, Refilwe Sebothoma of Hakem Energies and Mmatsatsi Rampa of Sun Diverse Group, tied for second place.

Hakem Energies is committed to creating sustainable and secure energy solutions, developing supply-chain networks to make energy more accessible across South Africa.



is committed to creating sustainable and secure energy solutions, developing supply-chain networks to make energy more accessible across South Africa. Sun Diverse Group, a 100% black female-owned company, specialising in manufacturing a range of textured paints and coatings, including Gamazine, Granite coating, and Glamour Coat Paint.

Both companies impressed the judges with their innovation and potential to make a significant impact in their respective industries.

“Assisting women entrepreneurs scale their business and ultimately their contribution to the economy is something we are immensely proud of at Jacaranda FM. Corporates have such scope to invest in small businesses - #HerPerfectPitch is an excellent example of how to do that in a creative and sustainable way,” adds King.

The journey of #HerPerfectPitch2024

The #HerPerfectPitch2024 competition saw an overwhelming response, with a panel of experts meticulously evaluating countless submissions to identify the Top 30 women entrepreneurs. These finalists were treated to a special networking breakfast, where they received valuable business insights and advice. From this talented group, the Top 10 were selected to pitch their business models live at Jacaranda FM studios.

In a "Shark Tank"-style format, the Top 10 entrepreneurs showcased their strategic thinking and the positive impact their businesses have on their communities. Each pitch was met with probing questions, immediate feedback, and invaluable mentoring to help refine their visions.

King expressed her pride in the competition’s mission: “When one woman’s business thrives, it creates a ripple effect, providing employment opportunities and addressing youth unemployment. #HerPerfectPitch isn’t just about honing pitches - it’s about celebrating innovation, growth, and the transformative power of women entrepreneurs.”

"A massive congratulations from Spar to the amazing winners of Her Perfect Pitch! These women wowed us with their brilliant ideas and unstoppable energy, and this competition perfectly captures Spar’s passion for empowering women and fuelling their economic success. We’re beyond excited to watch their dreams grow into thriving businesses. And trust us - this is just the beginning! Spar is all in when it comes to supporting women on their journey!" – Mpudi Maubane, national PR, communications and sponsorships manager, Spar Group LTD.

With the conclusion of this year’s competition, these remarkable entrepreneurs are poised to make a lasting impact on South Africa’s economy and inspire the next generation of women business leaders.

