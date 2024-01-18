Industries

    Newzroom Afrika celebrates 5 years with lineup change

    8 Feb 2024
    8 Feb 2024
    Newzroom Afrika is making lineup changes as the channel marks five years since its launch.
    Naledi Moleo (left) and Aldrin Sampear. Source: Supplied.
    Naledi Moleo (left) and Aldrin Sampear. Source: Supplied.

    The new AM Report will now be anchored by Aldrin Sampear and Naledi Moleo, with the addition of Sports Anchor Andee Mahamba, while seasoned anchor Iman Rappetti takes over Newsfeed AM. Michelle Craig will bring a fresh take to Daytime Update followed by Stephen Grootes who keeps a steady hand on the Newsfeed PM slot. Grootes also carries on as the anchor of The Pulse.

    “We are so grateful for our growing audience of loyal viewers and our undertaking is to always remain a step ahead, with fresh approaches to telling their stories and being the voice of the people,” said CEO Thabile Ngwato.

    Source:
    MultiChoice will pay settlement of $37.3m to Nigerian tax authorities

      2 hours

    “With that in mind, we are once again embarking on a much-needed refresh to the line-up to inject new talent and energy while drawing on the solid experience in our ranks to ensure the highest standards of accuracy and integrity in our reporting.

    “This is especially important as we build up to a big election season in South Africa, which will be a strong focus for the channel as we document round-the clock coverage of the country’s democracy in action.”

