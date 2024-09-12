Nando's Stick it out ad brings humour to South Africa's daily struggles

Nando's latest ad taps into the South African collective experience of challenges, to remind viewers that no matter what obstacles they face, a sense of humour and a good meal can make all the difference.

From daily commutes filled with unexpected encounters to navigating the ups and downs of life with a resilient attitude, the ad presents a relatable and entertaining scenario.

Known for its cheeky advertising and mouth-watering flame-grilled Peri-Peri chicken, Nando's continues to capture the essence of South African culture with its new campaign.

This time, the spotlight is on the new Cabo Sosatie Flatbread, a dish that promises to tantalise taste buds while embodying the spirit of perseverance and community.

In this engaging new ad, viewers are drawn into a light-hearted yet intense scenario where a driver finds himself in a hilarious stare-down with a group of workers on the back of a bakkie.

As the driver attempts to navigate through various comical distractions, the unwavering gaze of the workers serves as a humorous metaphor for South African resilience.

In a delightful twist, the driver, and the workers, who have now transitioned from their roadside standoff to a shared meal, find themselves enjoying the new Cabo Sosatie Flatbread.

Their unwavering focus on each other humorously transforms into a shared moment of culinary delight as they finally break their gaze to savour the new dish.

The ad cleverly juxtaposes the relentless stare-down with the comforting experience of dining at a Nando’s restaurant.

This portrayal not only highlights the humour and tenacity inherent in South African culture but emphasises the joy of enjoying Nando’s flavourful offerings.

The tagline Stick it out reinforces the message of perseverance, making the Cabo Sosatie Flatbread the perfect reward for any challenge faced with a smile.