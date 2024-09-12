Takealot's Heritage Design Challenge returns

Takealot is bringing back its popular Heritage Design Challenge, aimed at celebrating the country’s diverse, vibrant, cultural heritage.

Using the colours of the South African flag, entrants are encouraged to express their heritage in a unique design, with one design to be printed on one million Takealot boxes during the December festive season.

“We are a business built by South Africans, for South Africans, and true to our homegrown roots, we want to celebrate the many cultures which make up this beautiful nation,” says Julie-Anne Walsh, chief marketing officer at Takealot.

“This year we are both excited and honoured to see the pride of heritage in every design including the beautiful way in which every entry explores our rich tapestry of cultures”.

A diverse panel of judges will again choose the winning Heritage Design Challenge illustration; famed choreographer Bontle Moloi, the iconic Laduma Ngxokolo, multi-talented Emo Adams, celebrated illustrator, street artist and graphic designer Karabo Poppy Moletsane and singer-songwriter Bobby van Jaarsveld.

“The communities we serve aren’t just part of what we do—they’re at the heart of everything. That’s why we’re deeply committed to finding impactful ways to make a real difference in South Africa. By empowering individuals, uplifting communities, and working towards a more sustainable future, we’re dedicated to creating a lasting change for the South African people," Walsh continues.

The winning entrant will also win a R100,000 Takealot voucher and a R10,000 voucher for a charity of their choice. For tertiary students entering the challenge, an additional voucher valued at R20,000 will be awarded to their learning institution.

Entries for the challenge close on 24 September - Heritage Day - and can be submitted through WhatsApp via 065 149 9234 or visit www.takealot.com