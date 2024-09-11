Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) 2024 top five finalists announced

Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) 2024 has announced the top five finalists for 2024 in its Screen Dream talent search.

Nando's HYD top five finalists have been announced. The image shows one of the finalists, Walter Train's screen design (Image supplied)

The five, Kirsty Moolman, Tanisha Neill, Simphiwe Mlambo, Mpumelelo Nyuswa and Walter Train, will participate in an intensive ‘Laboratory of Learning’ before one stand-out candidate is selected to receive ongoing mentorship and business coaching.

Facilitated by Clout/SA, Nando’s HYD talent search is a bi-annual staple on South Africa’s design calendar.

This time around, entrants were invited to answer a Screen Dream’ brief to create a screen or room divider that is not only relevant and functional but also decorative and distinct, adding to the overall ambience of a Nando’s restaurant.

Entries closed in June 2024 and just fewer than 200 emerging designers from across the country submitted screen designs for initial consideration.

Mpumelelo Nyuswa's design (iamge supplied)

A shortlist of 10 promising designer-makers was selected at the beginning of August 2024, namely, Nicky van den Aardweg, Josh and Pia McFindlay, Margo Kritzinger, Annabelle Brown, Sarafina Maluleka and the aforementioned five finalists.

All were invited to a one-day immersion at Nando’s Central Kitchen in Lorentzville, Johannesburg, on Friday 6 September 2024.

“The HYD programme is dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of South African design talent, helping them advance in their design and entrepreneurial journeys,’ says Nando’s design curator Tracy Lynch, who is also Clout/SA’s creative director.

‘To support this mission, we wanted to get to know our top 10 a little better.

“At our introduction and live pitch session they had the opportunity to meet us and connect with their fellow finalists.”

Simphiwe Mlambo's design (image supplied)

The 10 also attended a Central Kitchen design tour, where they learnt about the Nando’s interior design approach and the global marketplace created for curated SA design to flow from South Africa to the world.

As part of this immersion, all 10 were asked to pitch their designs to a panel of eight judges.

The jury included Lynch, Brad O’Neill and Jessica Wheeler of Nando’s SA, Nokuzola Jenness of Clout/SA, previous Nando’s HYD winners Thabisa Mjo of Mash.T Design Studio, Studio Kalki’s Nikhil Tricam and Nindya Bucktowar, and business coach Claude Morris.

Following the live pitching session, the finalists were selected by the judges and will now join the ‘Laboratory of Learning’, an intensive mentorship programme led by Morris.

During the lab, the finalists will develop prototypes of their screen designs, nurture their talent and develop their entrepreneurial skills.

Based on successful participation and progress in the lab, an overall winner will emerge.

Tanisha Neill's design (Image supplied)

The winning designer will go on to participate in intensive one-on-one coaching, providing them with all the necessary skills to make their creative mark and achieve commercial success.

The winning screen will potentially be listed on online marketplace The Portal to Africa, a global platform where interior designers from across the world can source uniquely South African furniture.

Kirsty Moolman's design (image supplied)

“Nando’s HYD does more than equip local emerging talent for the marketplace. It’s a way for us to share a different perspective of South Africa through design and creativity,” says Michael Spinks, the property, design and development director at Nando's SA.

The Nando’s HYD talent search is part of the Nando’s Design Programme, which is committed to identifying and empowering the country’s most exciting emerging designer-makers.