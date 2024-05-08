Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Publicis Groupe AfricaIMC ConferenceKantarPrimedia BroadcastingLivingfactsStellenbosch University Language CentreOrnicoTopco MediaAAA School of AdvertisingEast Coast RadioEpic LionBizcommunity.comLocation BankMediaHeads 360Red & YellowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Heineken Beverages announces the appointment of Andrea Quaye as marketing director

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    3 Jul 2024
    3 Jul 2024
    Heineken Beverages is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Quaye as the new marketing director, effective July 2024. Andrea will spearhead the marketing strategy and lead the marketing team at Heineken Beverages.
    Heineken Beverages announces the appointment of Andrea Quaye as marketing director

    Andrea Quaye joins Heineken Beverages from The Coca-Cola Company, where she served as global vice president for the Coffee Category based in Ireland. During her tenure in Dublin, she was instrumental in leading the three-year strategic planning for Coffee, developing a multi-year innovation pipeline, and positioning global brands on a worldwide scale.

    A South African, Andrea’s return to her home country marks an exciting chapter for Heineken Beverages. Her impressive track record in building brands that resonate authentically with consumers and customers, combined with her dedication to fostering capability, passion, and pride among her teams, makes her the ideal candidate to lead our marketing endeavours. Her talents will see her steering Heineken Beverages diverse portfolio of renowned brands in South Africa, including Heineken®, Amstel, Savanna, Durbanville Hills, JC le Roux and Amarula to name a few.

    Heineken Beverages’ managing director Jordi Borrut expressed his confidence in Andrea’s appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Andrea back to South Africa and into the Heineken family. Her expertise and leadership will be pivotal as we continue to grow and innovate in the dynamic beverage industry. With Andrea at the helm of our marketing team, we are poised to further strengthen our brand presence and connect even more deeply with our consumers."

    Andrea brings with her over 20 years of extensive experience in the FMCG sector across Africa. She has a distinguished career history, having managed some of the largest brands in the Beer category during her time at SABMiller/ABInBev from 2003 to 2019, and in Personal Care at Unilever from 1997 to 2002. Her remarkable ability to rejuvenate businesses and establish new categories is well-recognised, and her deep understanding of our industry and market is a valuable asset.

    Read more: SABMiller, Unilever, Amstel, The Coca-Cola Company, Andrea Quaye, ABInBEV, The Heineken, Jordi Borrut, Heineken Beverages
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.

    Related

    The 2025 National Playwright Competition opens a call for entry
    Heineken BeveragesThe 2025 National Playwright Competition opens a call for entry
    14 Jun 2024
    Brave Group wins Unilever brands Rajah and Knorrox
    Brave GroupBrave Group wins Unilever brands Rajah and Knorrox
    5 Jun 2024
    Heat up your brand this winter: Successful BTL marketing campaigns to inspire your next move
    TradewayHeat up your brand this winter: Successful BTL marketing campaigns to inspire your next move
    30 May 2024
    The Coca-Cola system in Kenya announces major investment
    The Coca-Cola system in Kenya announces major investment
    22 May 2024
    Image supplied. The final and full shortlist for the D&AD Awards has been released and the 62nd D&AD Awards ceremony takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 22 May in London
    Full D&AD shortlist revealed
    21 May 2024
    Source: © Branding Asia South Africa won five Silver Pencils, one Bronze Pencil and 15 Merits from The One Show 2024
    SA leads The One Show regional tally, with Ogilvy heading up the winners
    17 May 2024
    Source:
    #Cannes2024: Unilever crowned Cannes 2024 Creative Marketer of the Year
    14 May 2024
    Source: BW Confidential L'Oréal remains the world’s most valuable cosmetics brand
    Brand Finance report: L'Oréal leads global cosmetics brand value growth
    8 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz