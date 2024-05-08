Heineken Beverages announces the appointment of Andrea Quaye as marketing director

Heineken Beverages is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Quaye as the new marketing director, effective July 2024. Andrea will spearhead the marketing strategy and lead the marketing team at Heineken Beverages.

Andrea Quaye joins Heineken Beverages from The Coca-Cola Company, where she served as global vice president for the Coffee Category based in Ireland. During her tenure in Dublin, she was instrumental in leading the three-year strategic planning for Coffee, developing a multi-year innovation pipeline, and positioning global brands on a worldwide scale.

A South African, Andrea’s return to her home country marks an exciting chapter for Heineken Beverages. Her impressive track record in building brands that resonate authentically with consumers and customers, combined with her dedication to fostering capability, passion, and pride among her teams, makes her the ideal candidate to lead our marketing endeavours. Her talents will see her steering Heineken Beverages diverse portfolio of renowned brands in South Africa, including Heineken®, Amstel, Savanna, Durbanville Hills, JC le Roux and Amarula to name a few.

Heineken Beverages’ managing director Jordi Borrut expressed his confidence in Andrea’s appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Andrea back to South Africa and into the Heineken family. Her expertise and leadership will be pivotal as we continue to grow and innovate in the dynamic beverage industry. With Andrea at the helm of our marketing team, we are poised to further strengthen our brand presence and connect even more deeply with our consumers."

Andrea brings with her over 20 years of extensive experience in the FMCG sector across Africa. She has a distinguished career history, having managed some of the largest brands in the Beer category during her time at SABMiller/ABInBev from 2003 to 2019, and in Personal Care at Unilever from 1997 to 2002. Her remarkable ability to rejuvenate businesses and establish new categories is well-recognised, and her deep understanding of our industry and market is a valuable asset.



