Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Wetpaint AdvertisingMachine_LevergyMSL South AfricaMediamarkArora OnlineBizcommunity.comJoe PublicMediaHeads 360Location BankJacaranda FMDentsuIMC ConferenceBrand InfluenceIAB South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising News South Africa

News Marketing & Media Advertising

'Heavenly' chocolate? Disappointed confectioner takes on Tiger Brands

Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
2 Oct 2024
2 Oct 2024
In an unusual case before the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB), Tiger Brands, makers of the Beacon Heavenly Milk Tart chocolate slab, faced an intense taste challenge from a dissatisfied consumer with a "trained palate." The consumer complained that the slab, advertised as having a "milk tart flavoured centre," failed to deliver on its promise, and claimed that the packaging was misleading.
The ARB ruled that the chocolate was reasonably milk tart flavoured.
The ARB ruled that the chocolate was reasonably milk tart flavoured.

Strong words

The complaint came with strong words: “I am a professional confectioner, and this slab in NO WAY resembles the flavour it claims to be.” The consumer argued that Tiger Brands had an ethical obligation to ensure the product tasted exactly as advertised, which they felt was sorely lacking.

However, attorneys for Tiger Brands stood their ground, stating that the packaging clearly indicated the product contained “Smooth Milk Chocolate with a Milk Tart Flavoured Centre.” They explained that the flavour combination was meant to evoke the experience of a milk tart, but not overwhelm the chocolate taste entirely.

Upon review, the ARB acknowledged that taste is highly subjective, and pointed out that chocolate flavourings like strawberry or banana rarely taste exactly like the fruits. In this case, the creamy texture and hints of cinnamon were deemed sufficient to meet reasonable consumer expectations. While the ARB admitted it would have loved to see a taste test panel's verdict, it accepted the evidence provided by Tiger Brands, including the fact that a reputable flavour house developed the filling.

Reasonable consumer

"The Directorate was of the opinion that the reasonable consumer would expect the flavour to be a creamy base with hints of cinnamon. On tasting some, all members of the Directorate were satisfied that the creamy taste was present, but not all were able to discern the cinnamon. One member of the Directorate was able to specifically pinpoint a “synthetic cinnamon taste”. It is accepted, however, that taste is highly subjective, and the Directorate turned to look at the evidence that the Advertiser tendered in this regard," said the ARB.

Ultimately, the ARB ruled that the packaging was not misleading, dismissing the complaint. So, while this Beacon bar might not make you feel like you're biting into a fresh slice of milk tart, it’s officially still a heavenly treat!

Read more: flavour, chocolate, Tiger Brands, Beacon, ARB, Karabo Ledwaba
Share this article
NextOptions

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz