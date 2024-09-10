The Top Women Awards celebrates 21 years of gender empowerment! Entries now open

Topco Media and Standard Bank are proud to announce the 21st edition of the Top Women Awards, continuing their impactful partnership in promoting gender empowerment. This prestigious event has become a beacon for recognising organisations leading the way in gender reform, as well as female leaders and advocates for inclusion.

“Standard Bank is deeply committed to this partnership because it reflects our core values of gender empowerment, diversity, and inclusion. We firmly believe that empowering women strengthens organisations, uplifts nations, and drives progress across our continent,” says Sola David-Borha, chief executive – Africa Regions at Standard Bank.

As in previous years, the event will gather influential decision-makers who have championed gender empowerment within their organisations and personal lives. The awards ceremony will take place on 4 December 2024, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, where a competitive field of previous winners and new contenders will vie for top honours.

Reflecting on her experience, Mariam Cassim, CEO of Vodacom Financial Services and 2019 Top Young Achiever Under 40 award winner, remarked: “The Top Women Awards offer an incredible platform to showcase powerful women who are paving the way for the next generation. It highlights the significant impact women can make in large corporations, rising to leadership roles and driving real value.”

This year’s awards feature 15 highly coveted categories, spanning sectors from construction to Stem to health and pharmaceuticals. Each category is specifically designed to honour organisations or leaders making impactful decisions to advance gender equity. Organisations are encouraged to sponsor a category aligned with their leadership and expertise.

This year Topco Media is delighted to be partnering with The Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport and Recreation who hold the sponsorship title for this year’s Icon Award for Top Women in Sport. The second organisation that Topco is thrilled to be collaborating with is Kia Motors, who are proud to sponsor the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award. To spotlight your organisation as a leader, contact Twaambo Chileshe to find out how you can become a category sponsor at az.oc.ocpot@ehselihc.obmaawt.

Top Women-Owned Business SMME 2024



Top Women Business in ICT & Ecommerce 2024



Top Women Business in Construction, Infrastructure, Resources & Mining 2024



Top Women Business in Health & Pharmaceutical 2024



Top Women Business in Corporate Citizenship & Community impact 2024



Top Women Business in Public Service 2024



Top Women Business in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Sponsored by Kia Motors



Top Women Business in Skills & Youth Development 2024



Top Women Business of the Year



Top Women Leader in Professional & Support Service



Top Women Leader in STEM 2024



Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2024



Top Women Young Achiever 2024



Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2024



Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2024

Why should you enter? The Top Women Awards offer organisations a unique opportunity to enhance their brand as leaders in inclusion, network with influential change-makers, increase credibility, and celebrate the achievements of their employees and initiatives.

A distinguished panel of industry experts and legends will oversee the judging process to ensure fairness and thorough evaluation. The 2023 judging panel includes prominent figures such as Kate Moodley, franchise director at Discovery; Yvonne Chaka Chaka, singer, humanitarian, and entrepreneur; and Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi, founder and CEO of Tribe Africa Advisory.

Meet the judges:

Onyinye Nwaneri, group executive: Strategy, Partnerships and Marketing, Afrika Tikkun

Shabnum Dawood, country manager – South Africa, DHL Global Forwarding

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, managing director, sub-Saharan Africa, Spotify

Futhi Mtoba CA(SA), co-founder, Teach South Africa, co-convenor, Wecona and business leader

Caren Scheepers, professor, Gibs Business School (Gordon Institute of Business Science)

Nene Molefi, CEO, Mandate Molefi

Samantha McDonald, senior manager transformation, South African Rugby Union

Shiphra Chisha, director of Programmes, Graca Machel Trust

Dr Lulu Gwagwa, CEO, Lereko Investments

Vuyo Lee, director: Marketing & Corporate Affairs, JSE

Charmaine Houvet, senior director Africa, Cisco

Linda-Gail Bekker, CEO, Desmond Tutu Health Foundation

Nolwazi (Hardbody) Machi, radio presenter, producer and lecturer, SABC-Ukhozi fm and DUT

Elanie Kruger, Group chief Human Resources officer, Tsebo Holdings

Lourandi Kriel, CEO, SweepSouth

Jasmin Pillay, director, HR Consulting – Central Europe, South East Europe, Middle East, Africa and Israel, Microsoft

Shirley Machaba, CEO, PwC

Hannah Rubin, managing director, Skin Creamery



Visit our website at https://awards.topbusinesswomen.co.za/2024/en/page/enter for more information and to submit your entry. Applications close on 15 November 2024.



