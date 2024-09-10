Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Wetpaint AdvertisingMachine_LevergyMSL South AfricaMediamarkArora OnlineBizcommunity.comJoe PublicMediaHeads 360Location BankJacaranda FMDentsuIMC ConferenceBrand InfluenceIAB South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

News Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing

The Top Women Awards celebrates 21 years of gender empowerment! Entries now open

Issued by Topco Media
2 Oct 2024
2 Oct 2024
Topco Media and Standard Bank are proud to announce the 21st edition of the Top Women Awards, continuing their impactful partnership in promoting gender empowerment. This prestigious event has become a beacon for recognising organisations leading the way in gender reform, as well as female leaders and advocates for inclusion.
The Top Women Awards celebrates 21 years of gender empowerment! Entries now open

“Standard Bank is deeply committed to this partnership because it reflects our core values of gender empowerment, diversity, and inclusion. We firmly believe that empowering women strengthens organisations, uplifts nations, and drives progress across our continent,” says Sola David-Borha, chief executive – Africa Regions at Standard Bank.

As in previous years, the event will gather influential decision-makers who have championed gender empowerment within their organisations and personal lives. The awards ceremony will take place on 4 December 2024, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, where a competitive field of previous winners and new contenders will vie for top honours.

Reflecting on her experience, Mariam Cassim, CEO of Vodacom Financial Services and 2019 Top Young Achiever Under 40 award winner, remarked: “The Top Women Awards offer an incredible platform to showcase powerful women who are paving the way for the next generation. It highlights the significant impact women can make in large corporations, rising to leadership roles and driving real value.”

This year’s awards feature 15 highly coveted categories, spanning sectors from construction to Stem to health and pharmaceuticals. Each category is specifically designed to honour organisations or leaders making impactful decisions to advance gender equity. Organisations are encouraged to sponsor a category aligned with their leadership and expertise.

This year Topco Media is delighted to be partnering with The Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport and Recreation who hold the sponsorship title for this year’s Icon Award for Top Women in Sport. The second organisation that Topco is thrilled to be collaborating with is Kia Motors, who are proud to sponsor the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award. To spotlight your organisation as a leader, contact Twaambo Chileshe to find out how you can become a category sponsor at az.oc.ocpot@ehselihc.obmaawt.

  • Top Women-Owned Business SMME 2024

  • Top Women Business in ICT & Ecommerce 2024

  • Top Women Business in Construction, Infrastructure, Resources & Mining 2024

  • Top Women Business in Health & Pharmaceutical 2024

  • Top Women Business in Corporate Citizenship & Community impact 2024

  • Top Women Business in Public Service 2024

  • Top Women Business in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Sponsored by Kia Motors

  • Top Women Business in Skills & Youth Development 2024

  • Top Women Business of the Year

  • Top Women Leader in Professional & Support Service

  • Top Women Leader in STEM 2024

  • Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2024

  • Top Women Young Achiever 2024

  • Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2024

  • Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2024

Why should you enter? The Top Women Awards offer organisations a unique opportunity to enhance their brand as leaders in inclusion, network with influential change-makers, increase credibility, and celebrate the achievements of their employees and initiatives.

A distinguished panel of industry experts and legends will oversee the judging process to ensure fairness and thorough evaluation. The 2023 judging panel includes prominent figures such as Kate Moodley, franchise director at Discovery; Yvonne Chaka Chaka, singer, humanitarian, and entrepreneur; and Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi, founder and CEO of Tribe Africa Advisory.

Meet the judges:

  1. Onyinye Nwaneri, group executive: Strategy, Partnerships and Marketing, Afrika Tikkun

  2. Shabnum Dawood, country manager – South Africa, DHL Global Forwarding

  3. Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, managing director, sub-Saharan Africa, Spotify

  4. Futhi Mtoba CA(SA), co-founder, Teach South Africa, co-convenor, Wecona and business leader

  5. Caren Scheepers, professor, Gibs Business School (Gordon Institute of Business Science)

  6. Nene Molefi, CEO, Mandate Molefi

  7. Samantha McDonald, senior manager transformation, South African Rugby Union

  8. Shiphra Chisha, director of Programmes, Graca Machel Trust

  9. Dr Lulu Gwagwa, CEO, Lereko Investments

  10. Vuyo Lee, director: Marketing & Corporate Affairs, JSE

  11. Charmaine Houvet, senior director Africa, Cisco

  12. Linda-Gail Bekker, CEO, Desmond Tutu Health Foundation

  13. Nolwazi (Hardbody) Machi, radio presenter, producer and lecturer, SABC-Ukhozi fm and DUT

  14. Elanie Kruger, Group chief Human Resources officer, Tsebo Holdings

  15. Lourandi Kriel, CEO, SweepSouth

  16. Jasmin Pillay, director, HR Consulting – Central Europe, South East Europe, Middle East, Africa and Israel, Microsoft

  17. Shirley Machaba, CEO, PwC

  18. Hannah Rubin, managing director, Skin Creamery

The Top Women Awards celebrates 21 years of gender empowerment! Entries now open
click to enlarge

Visit our website at https://awards.topbusinesswomen.co.za/2024/en/page/enter for more information and to submit your entry. Applications close on 15 November 2024.

Read more: Standard Bank, Topco Media, Kia Motors, Top Women Awards, Vodacom Financial Services, Mariam Cassim
Share this article
NextOptions
Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz