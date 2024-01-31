Industries

    Nando's heart-warming post to Bafana Bafana on their 2024 Afcon journey

    9 Feb 2024
    9 Feb 2024
    Despite having lost their African Cup of Nations (Afcon) semi-final match against the Super Eagles on Wednesday, 7 February, Nando’s South Africa has congratulated Bafana Bafana.
    Source: Nando's Nando's Nando’s South Africa has reacted with a post following Bafana Bafana defeat in the AfCon semi-final game

    Taking to Instagram, Nando’s South Africa shared a heart-warming post, congratulating Bafana Bafana for making it as far as they did in the tournament.

    Nando’s captioned the post, “Lifting our spirits doesn’t require lifting trophies,” and read “Well played, Bafana!”

    The country’s national football side reached the semi-finals of the Afcon for the first time in 24 years, after defeating Cape Verde in the quarter-finals.

    Nando's posted this before the quarter-final against Cape Verde:

    Despite an equalising goal that took the semi-final to extra time and penalties the South Africans were unable to beat the three times Afcon champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

    The Eagles won 4- 2 on penalties. Bafana Bafana will play the DRC in the third-place playoffs.

    The final between the Super Eagles and the host country, Ivory Coast will be on Sunday.

    social media, advertising, Nando's, Bafana Bafana
