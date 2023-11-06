Firdous Osman joins Boomtown as MD

The World Women Leadership Congress’s Global Woman Leader in 2023, South Africa’s Women Leader in 2021 and Africa’s Women Leader in 2020, Firdous Osman, has joined Boomtown as managing director.

Firdous Osman

Her role will extend across both the agency’s offices, one in Johannesburg and the other in Gqeberha, as well as servicing clients in Cape Town, broader Africa, the UK and the US.

Boomtown CEO Glen Meier is determined to take the agency to the next level in the coming months, as he and his team have done repeatedly in its now 30-year history. Accordingly, he has listed ‘building a better agency building better brands’ as Osman’s priority.

“We are delighted to welcome Firdous to the Boom,” he said. “Given Firdous’ self-confessed obsession for passion for creativity across all sectors of an agency’s disciplines, plus her entrepreneurial mind and challenger mentality, we have no doubt she is the right person to help us hone our product.

“To have a leader of her pedigree on our team as we seek to lift our game further and move us another rung or three or five up the ladder is a privilege and testament to our growth trajectory and mission.”

Over the past 36 months, Boomtown added several significant pieces of new business to its stable - Wimpy, Nestle and Pepsico – and grew existing clients organically, and Osman is excited by the challenge Meier has given her.

“As one of the few independent agencies in our country, Boomtown has stood the test of time,” she noted.

“Over the years, it has pivoted into a fully integrated agency that is relentless in its pursuit for creative excellence, obsessed with growing talent, and uncompromising in building quality and meaningful relationships with clients.

“Its culture – which places authenticity, care and a determination to polish the raw talent and potential of its people – resonates deeply with me. I am humbled to be part of its next chapter,” she said.

Osman, who has been in the industry for just under 20 years, leaves Publicis Groupe where she was managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi South Africa. Before that, she spent 14 years of her career at Ogilvy SA.