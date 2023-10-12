Search for:
Boomtown Johannesburg wins first gold Loerie

12 Oct 2023
Issued by: Boomtown
The momentum of business wins and growth keeps building with Boomtown Johannesburg winning its first Gold Loerie - a Campaign Craft Gold for South African Non-English Writing for 'Tiny Truths', radio work for A Million Girls Foundation.
Boomtown Johannesburg wins first gold Loerie

The campaign was conceptualised and written by creative director Thule Ngcese and crafted by himself and creative team Sinethemba Masiku, Dini Konzi and Sukesh Moodaley. The A Million Girls Foundation is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to keep one million girls across Africa in school in different ways, mostly by assisting them with products to ensure uninterrupted schooling during their menstrual cycles.

“Winning this gold is a proud moment and another milestone achievement on our mission of building a better Boom and building better brands,” said Boomtown CEO, Glen Meier. “Not only because this campaign demonstrated the team’s mastery of our craft, it helped reach so many people with a vitally important message for Africa’s future.”

You can listen to the link here: https://archive.loeries.com/entry/105970

Boomtown
We are an independent strategic brand agency that specialises in creative brand design, integrated communications, and digital marketing. We believe that everyone can look, but not everyone can see. It's why we use on-the-ground market immersion and create culturally relevant, creative solutions to connect brands with hearts.
