Advertising Company news South Africa

Africa


Bokomo launches TVC amid evolved brand positioning

18 Aug 2023
Issued by: Boomtown
Iconic South African brand, Bokomo, has launched a new brand positioning. This centres on eye-catching new packaging which really helps the products stand out on-shelf and features a new television spot.
Bokomo launches TVC amid evolved brand positioning

The new television spot, from Boomtown creative director Meagan Viljoen and art director Jamie Moss, is directed by Que Ntlui of Giant Films in Cape Town. It launches the pay-off line ‘Bokomo. Good for every kind of different’ while building on Bokomo’s core values of family, goodness, togetherness and sharing.

It introduces the audience to two young children, very different in their personalities and expressions and from two quite different households. They each experience breakfast, family, and togetherness in different ways, through a split-screen format throughout until the last few seconds where we then see how they come together to share the Bokomo goodness.

You can view the TVC here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KraUkDlYLoQ&ab_channel=BokomoSouthAfrica

“For over 100 years, Bokomo has helped millions of South Africans start every day with a nutritious breakfast through the goodness of grains with its range of ready-to-eat breakfast cereals, hot porridges and rusks – making every home a place where goodness grows,” said Martin Neethling, CMO of PepsiCo South Africa.

“As one of our country’s true heritage brands, Bokomo’s values never grow old: which is that good food should be made with honest ingredients in a thoughtful and caring way. The goodness of taste, grains, life, family, trust, togetherness are to be shared and enjoyed together,” he concluded.

“The brief from Bokomo for its new positioning was to not deviate from this but to build on it by acknowledging and celebrating each South African’s uniqueness. The collective creative teams working on this project are thrilled to have produced a new campaign worthy of a brand of this stature,” said the agency’s group account director, Anina Pienaar.

Bokomo launches TVC amid evolved brand positioning

Credits:

Client: PepsiCo
Brand: Bokomo
Marketing manager: Diyaana Allie
Brand managers: Kelly Peterson and Sibongile Nomandla
Assistant brand manager: Samu Khumalo
Creative agency: Boomtown
Creative director and copywriter: Meagan Viljoen
Art director: Jamie Moss
Production company: Giant Films
Directors: Que Ntuli
Post-production: Deliverance

Boomtown
We are an independent strategic brand agency that specialises in creative brand design, integrated communications, and digital marketing. We believe that everyone can look, but not everyone can see. It's why we use on-the-ground market immersion and create culturally relevant, creative solutions to connect brands with hearts.
Read more: Bokomo, Boomtown, Meagan Viljoen

