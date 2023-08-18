Bokomo launches TVC amid evolved brand positioning

Iconic South African brand, Bokomo, has launched a new brand positioning. This centres on eye-catching new packaging which really helps the products stand out on-shelf and features a new television spot.

The new television spot, from Boomtown creative director Meagan Viljoen and art director Jamie Moss, is directed by Que Ntlui of Giant Films in Cape Town. It launches the pay-off line ‘Bokomo. Good for every kind of different’ while building on Bokomo’s core values of family, goodness, togetherness and sharing.

It introduces the audience to two young children, very different in their personalities and expressions and from two quite different households. They each experience breakfast, family, and togetherness in different ways, through a split-screen format throughout until the last few seconds where we then see how they come together to share the Bokomo goodness.

You can view the TVC here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KraUkDlYLoQ&ab_channel=BokomoSouthAfrica



“For over 100 years, Bokomo has helped millions of South Africans start every day with a nutritious breakfast through the goodness of grains with its range of ready-to-eat breakfast cereals, hot porridges and rusks – making every home a place where goodness grows,” said Martin Neethling, CMO of PepsiCo South Africa.

“As one of our country’s true heritage brands, Bokomo’s values never grow old: which is that good food should be made with honest ingredients in a thoughtful and caring way. The goodness of taste, grains, life, family, trust, togetherness are to be shared and enjoyed together,” he concluded.

“The brief from Bokomo for its new positioning was to not deviate from this but to build on it by acknowledging and celebrating each South African’s uniqueness. The collective creative teams working on this project are thrilled to have produced a new campaign worthy of a brand of this stature,” said the agency’s group account director, Anina Pienaar.

Credits:

Client: PepsiCo

Brand: Bokomo

Marketing manager: Diyaana Allie

Brand managers: Kelly Peterson and Sibongile Nomandla

Assistant brand manager: Samu Khumalo

Creative agency: Boomtown

Creative director and copywriter: Meagan Viljoen

Art director: Jamie Moss

Production company: Giant Films

Directors: Que Ntuli

Post-production: Deliverance



