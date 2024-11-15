Bokomo Corn Flakes gets a refreshed look and crunchier recipe

Bokomo Corn Flakes, a breakfast staple for generations, has unveiled fresh new packaging along with a new recipe...

Image supplied

The fresh new look also comes along with a larger 1.4kg bag for added value, showcasing Bokomo Corn Flakes’ commitment to quality and evolution.

In blind taste tests conducted, Bokomo Corn Flakes emerged as the strongest contender. Consumers highlighted Bokomo’s improved crunchy texture, toasty aroma, and overall flavour.

Bokomo’s ability to embrace change while maintaining a focus on quality highlights its dedication to satisfying modern consumer expectations.

It’s high in 9 vitamins, and is a source of fibre and 3 minerals.

“This milestone is a testament to Bokomo’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Langa Khanyile, marketing director for foods at PepsiCo.

“To have South Africans recognise Bokomo Corn Flakes as the best-tasting corn flakes in the country, is a humbling testament of the incredible talent in our teams and reflection of the trust and love our consumers have placed in us for generations. We are incredibly proud to celebrate this legacy as we continue to bring families closer, one crunchy bite at a time.”

Bringing a toastier taste and a crispier texture, this enhanced recipe transforms the morning meal, ensuring every bite is satisfying from start to finish.