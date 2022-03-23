Weet-Bix boasts an all-new range of flavours with More Than A Brick campaign

One of South Africa’s most iconic breakfast brands, Bokomo Weet-Bix has unveiled an all-new range of flavours.

Image supplied

The introduction of the new flavours range, dubbed "Flavourites," marks a significant milestone for the brand.

These flavours which include cocoa, strawberry, and banana, are designed to cater to the evolving tastes of modern consumers who seek more exciting breakfast options while still wanting a simply good breakfast.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce our new range of Weet-Bix flavours to South African consumers. These new options not only reflect our commitment to innovation but also our dedication to providing a breakfast high in nutrients and a delicious choice for every member of the family.

We believe the Cocoa, Strawberry, and Banana Weet-Bix will become instant favourites and look forward to seeing how our customers enjoy them in creative and versatile ways," said Limise Vanda, brand manager: Foods at PepsiCo.

Building on the More Than A Brick campaign

To support the launch of the new flavours, Weet-Bix has rolled out a campaign that includes a collaboration with radio personality, Mo Flava, who has embraced the name "Mo Flavourites" for the duration of the campaign.

This collaboration features a series of CGI videos showcasing giant Weet-Bix boxes being offloaded in Cape Town’s harbour, Durban, and Johannesburg’s CBD.





This innovative marketing builds on the brands More Than A Brick campaign which was launched with a TVC featuring well-known investigative TV presenter Claire Mawisa earlier this year.

Bokomo Weet-Bix will also be introducing South Africa to the Weet-Bix Flavourites by showcasing "flavouritism" with social and digital content featuring actress Nancy Sekhokoane, known for her role in The Woman King, alongside comedian Yaaseen Barnes.

This campaign aims to engage fans and encourage them to share their experiences with the new Weet-Bix Flavourites.