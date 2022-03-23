Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

aHead Marketing ServicesSappiHeineken BeveragesKLAMpactCity Lodge HotelCatchwordseQvestOLC Through The Line CommunicationsNinety9centsTDMCPromiseNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanySwitch Energy DrinkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

FMCG News South Africa

SPONSORED BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Weet-Bix boasts an all-new range of flavours with More Than A Brick campaign

    7 Aug 2024
    7 Aug 2024
    One of South Africa’s most iconic breakfast brands, Bokomo Weet-Bix has unveiled an all-new range of flavours.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The introduction of the new flavours range, dubbed "Flavourites," marks a significant milestone for the brand.

    These flavours which include cocoa, strawberry, and banana, are designed to cater to the evolving tastes of modern consumers who seek more exciting breakfast options while still wanting a simply good breakfast.

    "We are incredibly excited to introduce our new range of Weet-Bix flavours to South African consumers. These new options not only reflect our commitment to innovation but also our dedication to providing a breakfast high in nutrients and a delicious choice for every member of the family.

    We believe the Cocoa, Strawberry, and Banana Weet-Bix will become instant favourites and look forward to seeing how our customers enjoy them in creative and versatile ways," said Limise Vanda, brand manager: Foods at PepsiCo.

    Building on the More Than A Brick campaign

    To support the launch of the new flavours, Weet-Bix has rolled out a campaign that includes a collaboration with radio personality, Mo Flava, who has embraced the name "Mo Flavourites" for the duration of the campaign.

    This collaboration features a series of CGI videos showcasing giant Weet-Bix boxes being offloaded in Cape Town’s harbour, Durban, and Johannesburg’s CBD.



    This innovative marketing builds on the brands More Than A Brick campaign which was launched with a TVC featuring well-known investigative TV presenter Claire Mawisa earlier this year.

    Bokomo Weet-Bix will also be introducing South Africa to the Weet-Bix Flavourites by showcasing "flavouritism" with social and digital content featuring actress Nancy Sekhokoane, known for her role in The Woman King, alongside comedian Yaaseen Barnes.

    This campaign aims to engage fans and encourage them to share their experiences with the new Weet-Bix Flavourites.

    Read more: Bokomo, Weet-Bix, Mo Flava
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    Albany Bread Girl joy sours to disappointment for content creator and brands
    Albany Bread Girl joy sours to disappointment for content creator and brands
     5 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. This Heritage Day, Bokomo delivered free cereal to South Africans living in the UK
    Bokomo delivers nostalgia on Heritage Day
    27 Sep 2023
    Bokomo launches TVC amid evolved brand positioning
    BoomtownBokomo launches TVC amid evolved brand positioning
    18 Aug 2023
    Galaxy 947 Joburg Day drops its 2023 music lineup
    Primedia BroadcastingGalaxy 947 Joburg Day drops its 2023 music lineup
    20 Jul 2023
    947 adds Flava to a sumptuous line-up
    Primedia Broadcasting947 adds Flava to a sumptuous line-up
    30 Mar 2023
    Mo Flava. Source: Instagram
    Mo Flava parts ways with Metro FM
    3 Mar 2023
    Source: © Bokomo Celebrating its 100th year, Bokomo launched a new TVC: Good Things never grow old
    Good things never get old: Bokomo turns 100 years young
    13 Jul 2022
    Looking back on 100 years of Bokomo
    Looking back on 100 years of Bokomo
    23 Mar 2022
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz