Erica Morgan-Tanton launches knitwear collection, Eryca

Inspired by the versatile Erica flower, founder of Eryca, a knitwear collection, Erica Morgan-Tanton titled the label with careful consideration beyond a play on her own name.

Erica Morgan-Tanton, founder of Eryca. Image supplied

Made from locally sourced Merino Wool, Kid Mohair, and Mulberry Silk, the exclusive collection combines comfort and beauty to create versatile pieces that can be worn all year round. The range is trans-seasonal as wool is thermo-regulating, making it the perfect material for everyday wear.

This vibrant collection is made to boost your mood and your wardrobe and embodies the philosophy that life should be lived in colour.

“In creating Eryca, I wanted to bottle a feeling of confidence that you can step into whenever you need it. When you put on one of our garments, you’re going to feel bold and adventurous, without going entirely outside of your comfort zone. It’s a simple way of bringing joy into your everyday wardrobe,” says Morgan-Tanton.

With a staunch belief in slow fashion and master craftsmanship, Eryca is about creating timeless pieces.

The Iris Jumper. Images supplied

“The collection is crafted with the highest quality materials, providing luxurious comfort and sophistication. In addition to being thermo-regulating and easy to care for, wool is easily repaired, ensuring that you’ll get to enjoy your Eryca garment for years to come. It’s an investment in a sustainable, slow-fashion piece of clothing that you can feel good about having in your closet,” says Morgan-Tanton.

Blooming the whole year round, the Erica is as trans-seasonal as the clothing collection. It flowers in vibrant colours, radiating the same sense of happiness and adventure. The addition of the “y” in the name hints at yarn, tying back to the brand’s knitwear focus.

The Geo Vest. Image supplied

A celebration of colour and craftsmanship, each piece is carefully hand-finished by skilled local artisans, enhancing the allure of its creations. This meticulous approach makes Eryca a coveted choice for those who value both distinction and quality in their wardrobe.

While offering unparalleled comfort and sophistication, the garments are designed to be carried with a personal sense of style and individuality.