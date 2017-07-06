Women's Month
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LoeriesaHead Marketing ServicesBroad MediaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaHeineken BeveragesDarkMatterDMASAAdvertising Media ForumKLAJacaranda FMMediaHeads 360DentsuMullen Lowe South AfricaUrban Brew StudiosMedia24Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Women's Month News

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Erica Morgan-Tanton launches knitwear collection, Eryca

7 Aug 2024
7 Aug 2024
Inspired by the versatile Erica flower, founder of Eryca, a knitwear collection, Erica Morgan-Tanton titled the label with careful consideration beyond a play on her own name.
Erica Morgan-Tanton, founder of Eryca. Image supplied
Erica Morgan-Tanton, founder of Eryca. Image supplied

Made from locally sourced Merino Wool, Kid Mohair, and Mulberry Silk, the exclusive collection combines comfort and beauty to create versatile pieces that can be worn all year round. The range is trans-seasonal as wool is thermo-regulating, making it the perfect material for everyday wear.

This vibrant collection is made to boost your mood and your wardrobe and embodies the philosophy that life should be lived in colour.

“In creating Eryca, I wanted to bottle a feeling of confidence that you can step into whenever you need it. When you put on one of our garments, you’re going to feel bold and adventurous, without going entirely outside of your comfort zone. It’s a simple way of bringing joy into your everyday wardrobe,” says Morgan-Tanton.

With a staunch belief in slow fashion and master craftsmanship, Eryca is about creating timeless pieces.

The Iris Jumper. Images supplied
The Iris Jumper. Images supplied

“The collection is crafted with the highest quality materials, providing luxurious comfort and sophistication. In addition to being thermo-regulating and easy to care for, wool is easily repaired, ensuring that you’ll get to enjoy your Eryca garment for years to come. It’s an investment in a sustainable, slow-fashion piece of clothing that you can feel good about having in your closet,” says Morgan-Tanton.

Blooming the whole year round, the Erica is as trans-seasonal as the clothing collection. It flowers in vibrant colours, radiating the same sense of happiness and adventure. The addition of the “y” in the name hints at yarn, tying back to the brand’s knitwear focus.

The Geo Vest. Image supplied
The Geo Vest. Image supplied

A celebration of colour and craftsmanship, each piece is carefully hand-finished by skilled local artisans, enhancing the allure of its creations. This meticulous approach makes Eryca a coveted choice for those who value both distinction and quality in their wardrobe.

While offering unparalleled comfort and sophistication, the garments are designed to be carried with a personal sense of style and individuality.

Read more: Merino wool, slow fashion
Share this article
NextOptions
Related
Get to know the minds behind luxury fashion rental boutique Closet Runway
Get to know the minds behind luxury fashion rental boutique Closet Runway
 12 Apr 2023
'Plastic-free' fashion is not as clean or green as it seems
'Plastic-free' fashion is not as clean or green as it seems
 22 Oct 2020
#DoBizZA: Fulfilling the potential of South African fashion
#DoBizZA: Fulfilling the potential of South African fashion
 28 Sep 2020
#LockdownLessons: A pause to reflect on sustainable production
#LockdownLessons: A pause to reflect on sustainable production
 4 Jun 2020
Katekani Moreku: A rising star in sustainable fashion
Katekani Moreku: A rising star in sustainable fashion
 13 Dec 2019
It may not be possible to slow down fast fashion - so can the industry ever be sustainable?
It may not be possible to slow down fast fashion - so can the industry ever be sustainable?
 23 Nov 2017
#InnovationMonth: The Joinery's journey to create a sustainable future for fashion
#InnovationMonth: The Joinery's journey to create a sustainable future for fashion
 22 Sep 2017
Fashion designers respond to environmental crisis
Fashion designers respond to environmental crisis
 6 Jul 2017
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz