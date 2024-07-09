Announcing the judging panel for the Assegai Awards 2024

We are thrilled to announce the esteemed judging panel for the Assegai Awards 2024! This year’s panel brings together industry leaders and experts who will evaluate and celebrate the finest in marketing and advertising.

Meet our distinguished judges:

Name Company Name Job Title Adam Jayes Hoorah Digital Head of Insights Anthony Chetty AJ Solutions Managing Director Arpun Sur Mondelez' International Senior Director Marketing Adrian Naidoo Mindshare Managing Director Alex Goldberg Ogilvy SA Creative Partner Aleksandra Surogina Special Effects Media Operations Manager Archie Malinga Ogilvy SA Creative Partner Candice Goodman Mobitainment Managing Director Casey Mantle Special Effects Media Head of Digital Chandrika Bhima Consultant Consultant Charlene Olivier Ogilvy SA Creative Director Ciaran McKivergan 8909 Agency CEO Dani Morley Standard Bank Executive Head Danilo Acquisto Special Effects Media CEO Deborah Bailey Hotwire Marketing Chief Marketing Officer Dominque Baxewanos VML Creative Director Fiso Tshivhandekano IdeaHive Managing Director Firdous Osman Boomtown Group Managing Director Jabulani Sigege Machine_ Group Executive Creative Director Jacqui Swart Discovery Head of EB Marketing Jacques Shalom Clockwork Media Chief Creative Officer Jared Patel Sea Harvest Head of Marketing Jordan Wallace Gorilla CEO Kate Kitz Mindshare CEO Kathryn McKay Black & White Agency Executive Creative Partner Kerry Mclaren The Catalyst Africa Managing Director Laura Botha Clientele Group Executive Media Marketing Lee-Ann Morgan LV Morgan Consulting Int CEO Liesl Lategan Spitfire TV Executive Producer Loyiso Twala McCann Joburg Chief Creative Officer Michelle McEwan Gorilla Creative Media Managing Director Mikaila Thurgood -Kaminski Lesoba Difference Creative Director Mark Stecker Firewater Fire Chief Matt Nkala The Catalyst Africa Digital Marketer Matthew Cooper Sauce Advertising Creative Director Merissa Himraj WaveMaker Pty Ltd CEO Modiegi Mokgopa Special Effects Media Producer Natalie Laurencik Consilium Legal Director Nicole Glover Penquin Executive Creative Director Pabi Rampa Vodacom Content Marketer Keleabetsoe Rammopo Penquin Head of Strategy Rob Garden Levergy Marketing Manager Robin De Wouters FEDMA / GDMA Director Robyn Campbell Machine_ Managing Director Ryan Van Wyk Ogilvy SA Creative Director Sandy Nuransammy ABSA Direct Marketing Consultant Sergio Santos-van Vuuren Clockwork Media MD Reputation and Influence Tarisai Moffat Gateway Synergy Co-Founder and Managing Director Thabang Radebe Thabang R Photography Managing Director Toni Huges McCann Joburg Creative Director Twanett Williams Services Seta Chamber Operations Veronica Moleele Penquin CEO Victoria Grant DragonFly Agency CEO

What to expect:

The Assegai Awards 2024 is a landmark event, celebrating marketing campaigns' creativity, innovation, and impact across various categories. Our judging panel will meticulously review each entry, ensuring that the highest standards of excellence are met.

Key dates:

Submission deadline: 30 August 2024

Judging period: 19 and 20 September 2024

Awards ceremony: 14 November 2024

We encourage all marketing professionals, agencies, and brands to submit their outstanding work for consideration. This is an opportunity to showcase your creativity and be recognized by some of the most respected names in the industry.

Stay tuned for more updates and insights from our judges as we approach the Assegai Awards 2024. We look forward to celebrating the best in marketing with you!

For more information and to submit your entries, visit www.assegaiawards.co.za



