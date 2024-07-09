Marketing & Media Direct Marketing
    Announcing the judging panel for the Assegai Awards 2024

    Issued by DMASA
    6 Aug 2024
    We are thrilled to announce the esteemed judging panel for the Assegai Awards 2024! This year’s panel brings together industry leaders and experts who will evaluate and celebrate the finest in marketing and advertising.
    Meet our distinguished judges:

    NameCompany NameJob Title
    Adam JayesHoorah DigitalHead of Insights
    Anthony ChettyAJ SolutionsManaging Director
    Arpun SurMondelez' InternationalSenior Director Marketing
    Adrian NaidooMindshareManaging Director
    Alex GoldbergOgilvy SACreative Partner
    Aleksandra SuroginaSpecial Effects MediaOperations Manager
    Archie MalingaOgilvy SACreative Partner
    Candice GoodmanMobitainmentManaging Director
    Casey MantleSpecial Effects MediaHead of Digital
    Chandrika BhimaConsultantConsultant
    Charlene OlivierOgilvy SACreative Director
    Ciaran McKivergan8909 AgencyCEO
    Dani MorleyStandard BankExecutive Head
    Danilo AcquistoSpecial Effects MediaCEO
    Deborah BaileyHotwire MarketingChief Marketing Officer
    Dominque BaxewanosVMLCreative Director
    Fiso TshivhandekanoIdeaHiveManaging Director
    Firdous OsmanBoomtownGroup Managing Director
    Jabulani SigegeMachine_Group Executive Creative Director
    Jacqui SwartDiscoveryHead of EB Marketing
    Jacques ShalomClockwork MediaChief Creative Officer
    Jared PatelSea HarvestHead of Marketing
    Jordan WallaceGorillaCEO
    Kate KitzMindshareCEO
    Kathryn McKayBlack & White AgencyExecutive Creative Partner
    Kerry MclarenThe Catalyst AfricaManaging Director
    Laura BothaClienteleGroup Executive Media Marketing
    Lee-Ann MorganLV Morgan Consulting IntCEO
    Liesl LateganSpitfire TVExecutive Producer
    Loyiso  TwalaMcCann JoburgChief Creative Officer
    Michelle McEwanGorilla Creative MediaManaging Director
    Mikaila Thurgood -KaminskiLesoba DifferenceCreative Director
    Mark SteckerFirewaterFire Chief
    Matt NkalaThe Catalyst AfricaDigital Marketer
    Matthew CooperSauce AdvertisingCreative Director
    Merissa HimrajWaveMaker Pty LtdCEO
    Modiegi MokgopaSpecial Effects MediaProducer
    Natalie LaurencikConsilium LegalDirector
    Nicole GloverPenquinExecutive Creative Director
    Pabi RampaVodacomContent Marketer
    Keleabetsoe RammopoPenquinHead of Strategy
    Rob GardenLevergyMarketing Manager
    Robin De WoutersFEDMA / GDMADirector
    Robyn CampbellMachine_Managing Director
    Ryan Van WykOgilvy SACreative Director
    Sandy NuransammyABSADirect Marketing Consultant
    Sergio Santos-van VuurenClockwork MediaMD Reputation and Influence
    Tarisai MoffatGateway SynergyCo-Founder and Managing Director
    Thabang RadebeThabang R PhotographyManaging Director
    Toni HugesMcCann JoburgCreative Director
    Twanett WilliamsServices SetaChamber Operations
    Veronica MoleelePenquinCEO
    Victoria GrantDragonFly AgencyCEO

    What to expect:

    The Assegai Awards 2024 is a landmark event, celebrating marketing campaigns' creativity, innovation, and impact across various categories. Our judging panel will meticulously review each entry, ensuring that the highest standards of excellence are met.

    Key dates:

    Submission deadline: 30 August 2024
    Judging period: 19 and 20 September 2024
    Awards ceremony: 14 November 2024

    We encourage all marketing professionals, agencies, and brands to submit their outstanding work for consideration. This is an opportunity to showcase your creativity and be recognized by some of the most respected names in the industry.

    Stay tuned for more updates and insights from our judges as we approach the Assegai Awards 2024. We look forward to celebrating the best in marketing with you!

    For more information and to submit your entries, visit www.assegaiawards.co.za

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
    Let's do Biz