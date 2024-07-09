Announcing the judging panel for the Assegai Awards 2024

|Name
|Company Name
|Job Title
|Adam Jayes
|Hoorah Digital
|Head of Insights
|Anthony Chetty
|AJ Solutions
|Managing Director
|Arpun Sur
|Mondelez' International
|Senior Director Marketing
|Adrian Naidoo
|Mindshare
|Managing Director
|Alex Goldberg
|Ogilvy SA
|Creative Partner
|Aleksandra Surogina
|Special Effects Media
|Operations Manager
|Archie Malinga
|Ogilvy SA
|Creative Partner
|Candice Goodman
|Mobitainment
|Managing Director
|Casey Mantle
|Special Effects Media
|Head of Digital
|Chandrika Bhima
|Consultant
|Consultant
|Charlene Olivier
|Ogilvy SA
|Creative Director
|Ciaran McKivergan
|8909 Agency
|CEO
|Dani Morley
|Standard Bank
|Executive Head
|Danilo Acquisto
|Special Effects Media
|CEO
|Deborah Bailey
|Hotwire Marketing
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Dominque Baxewanos
|VML
|Creative Director
|Fiso Tshivhandekano
|IdeaHive
|Managing Director
|Firdous Osman
|Boomtown
|Group Managing Director
|Jabulani Sigege
|Machine_
|Group Executive Creative Director
|Jacqui Swart
|Discovery
|Head of EB Marketing
|Jacques Shalom
|Clockwork Media
|Chief Creative Officer
|Jared Patel
|Sea Harvest
|Head of Marketing
|Jordan Wallace
|Gorilla
|CEO
|Kate Kitz
|Mindshare
|CEO
|Kathryn McKay
|Black & White Agency
|Executive Creative Partner
|Kerry Mclaren
|The Catalyst Africa
|Managing Director
|Laura Botha
|Clientele
|Group Executive Media Marketing
|Lee-Ann Morgan
|LV Morgan Consulting Int
|CEO
|Liesl Lategan
|Spitfire TV
|Executive Producer
|Loyiso Twala
|McCann Joburg
|Chief Creative Officer
|Michelle McEwan
|Gorilla Creative Media
|Managing Director
|Mikaila Thurgood -Kaminski
|Lesoba Difference
|Creative Director
|Mark Stecker
|Firewater
|Fire Chief
|Matt Nkala
|The Catalyst Africa
|Digital Marketer
|Matthew Cooper
|Sauce Advertising
|Creative Director
|Merissa Himraj
|WaveMaker Pty Ltd
|CEO
|Modiegi Mokgopa
|Special Effects Media
|Producer
|Natalie Laurencik
|Consilium Legal
|Director
|Nicole Glover
|Penquin
|Executive Creative Director
|Pabi Rampa
|Vodacom
|Content Marketer
|Keleabetsoe Rammopo
|Penquin
|Head of Strategy
|Rob Garden
|Levergy
|Marketing Manager
|Robin De Wouters
|FEDMA / GDMA
|Director
|Robyn Campbell
|Machine_
|Managing Director
|Ryan Van Wyk
|Ogilvy SA
|Creative Director
|Sandy Nuransammy
|ABSA
|Direct Marketing Consultant
|Sergio Santos-van Vuuren
|Clockwork Media
|MD Reputation and Influence
|Tarisai Moffat
|Gateway Synergy
|Co-Founder and Managing Director
|Thabang Radebe
|Thabang R Photography
|Managing Director
|Toni Huges
|McCann Joburg
|Creative Director
|Twanett Williams
|Services Seta
|Chamber Operations
|Veronica Moleele
|Penquin
|CEO
|Victoria Grant
|DragonFly Agency
|CEO
The Assegai Awards 2024 is a landmark event, celebrating marketing campaigns' creativity, innovation, and impact across various categories. Our judging panel will meticulously review each entry, ensuring that the highest standards of excellence are met.
Submission deadline: 30 August 2024
Judging period: 19 and 20 September 2024
Awards ceremony: 14 November 2024
We encourage all marketing professionals, agencies, and brands to submit their outstanding work for consideration. This is an opportunity to showcase your creativity and be recognized by some of the most respected names in the industry.
Stay tuned for more updates and insights from our judges as we approach the Assegai Awards 2024. We look forward to celebrating the best in marketing with you!
For more information and to submit your entries, visit www.assegaiawards.co.za